Caljan becomes part of Latour

Investment firm acquires manufacturer of telescopic conveyors, automatic label and document handling, and logistics solutions.

By

Investment AB Latour has signed an agreement to acquire Caljan.

Founded in 1963, Caljan has its headquarter in Denmark and subsidiaries in Germany, France, UK, Latvia and USA. The product offering includes telescopic conveyors, automatic label and document handling and solutions for logistics depots. Net sales amount to approximately EUR 100 million, with an operating margin exceeding 15%. The company has 450 employees.

Latour makes long-term investments in companies that have their own products and brands, strong development potential supported by global megatrends and good prospects for internationalization.

“Caljan can provide exactly those things”, said Henrik Olesen, CEO of Caljan. “For decades, we have established our own products and brands on the international market and we have experienced immense growth. Caljan is expanding into new technologies and new markets and Latour is the perfect partner for this journey. I am delighted to welcome them as our new owners.”

“Caljan is a high-performer with a market leading position in the logistics sector and strong customer relationships with prominent logistics and e-commerce companies,” said Johan Hjertonsson, CEO of Investment AB Latour. “We are pleased with this acquisition and convinced that Caljan is well positioned for continued global growth, driven primarily by strong developments within e-commerce. Additionally, Caljan gives us interesting exposure to a new segment with a robust underlying global trend. We welcome Caljan as a new business area to our wholly-owned industrial operations.”

All Caljan products are developed, engineered and manufactured to specific industry requirements in-house. The large production capacity means high-volume orders can be handled without compromising on delivery times.


