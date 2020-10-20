MMH    Topics 

Caljan invests in production facilities to provide sharp delivery times

Provider of telescopic conveyor opens new facility in U.S., and one in Latvia, boosting capacity to more than 3,000 units to help meet growing demand driven by ecommerce.

By

Latest Material Handling News

Ryson’s rebrand reflects alignment as part of Royal Apollo Group
Ohio Warehouse Equipment rebrands as NexTier Equipment
IAM Robotics Launches New Robotic Solution For Order Fulfillment
Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas and Jungheinrich to expand joint venture for mobile automation solutions in North America
Loftware appoints Jim Bureau as president and Chief Executive Officer
More News

Growing demands for Caljan Telescopic Conveyors have led to a strategic investment in additional production facilities in both the U.S. and Europe, bringing total annual capacity up to more than 3,000. This global expansion will bring Caljan closer to its customers worldwide, reducing delivery times significantly.

The facility in Latvia will be completed in October. The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new manufacturing plant in Wisconsin will be on November 13th.

Continued growth in e-commerce has driven Caljan customers to look for ways to handle higher volumes of packages more efficiently. In 2019, global online sales grew to 4.11 trillion USD, an increase of 18% from the year before. This year the surge in e-commerce looks set to continue, which puts pressure on fulfillment facilities to be able to quickly and efficiently load and unload shipments. Telescopic conveyors support this need for fast, efficient handling, especially with boxes and other loose cargo.

Higher volumes of orders are being placed for Caljan Telescopic Conveyors and larger quantities are being ordered by each customer. Therefore, Caljan is increasing production capacity on both sides of the Atlantic to meet growth projections and exceed customer expectations globally.

In Latvia, a new 145,300 sq. ft facility will double current production volumes, reducing delivery times across Europe considerably. This expansion, combined with production capabilities in Denmark, means that high-volume orders can be managed together with low-volume orders, enabling retailers and parcel carriers of all sizes to cope with the pressing demands of digital shoppers.

To increase the flexibility of production on a global scale, Caljan has also invested in a 108,000 sq. ft manufacturing plant in Wisconsin, US. Caljan Performer Telescopic Conveyors will be produced at the new plant in Milwaukee. Moreover, because Caljan Labelling Systems have generated significant interest with global online retailers, they also form a key part of future US growth plans.

These investments bring Caljan closer to strategic markets, strengthening support for valued international customers. As CEO, Henrik Olesen, explained: “Customers want a supplier who can handle repeat, high-volume orders. In order to meet these demands efficiently, we must be right on hand. Our two new facilities bring us closer to growth markets, giving us the flexibility needed to delight beyond expectation. Because many important shipping ports are located on the East Coast of the US, it has been important for us to find the right facilities in this area. Location makes all the difference to our customers.”

The new establishment in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin is located just 6 miles from Caljan’s old site, which means all employees are retained. The facility houses administration, sales, service as well as manufacturing activities. Caljan’s facility in Latvia is situated in Liepāja, closer to the city centre than the previous location. It comprises an office area, reception and production, all of which are expected to be fully operational in by end of October.


Article Topics

News
Caljan
Conveyors
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

Ryson’s rebrand reflects alignment as part of Royal Apollo Group
Ohio Warehouse Equipment rebrands as NexTier Equipment
IAM Robotics introduces a new solution and a new direction
IAM Robotics Launches New Robotic Solution For Order Fulfillment
The Complete Guide to Automated Packaging
Harnessing Collaborative AMRs for Efficient Order Fulfillment and Continuous Improvement
7 ways to reinforce lift truck operating best practices
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

June 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
A century-old company embraced automation and robotics in its transformation from a provider of postal meters to an operator of e-commerce parcel sortation centers for the Post Office.
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Sensors give lift truck safety a boost
More from this issue

Latest Resources
The Complete Guide to Automated Packaging
This nine-chapter e-book will offer you everything you need to know in a crash course on how to automate your packaging line.
Harnessing Collaborative AMRs for Efficient Order Fulfillment and Continuous Improvement
How to Use Economic Uncertainty to Gain Competitive Ground with Automation
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources