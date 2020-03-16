MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Packaging

Call for applications: 2020 Excellence in Reusable Packaging Award

Submissions due by June 15 for program recognizing implementation of reusable transport packaging solutions

The Reusable Packaging Association (RPA) announced today the opening of the application period for the 9th annual Excellence in Reusable Packaging Award. This award recognizes primary (end) user companies and organizations that have developed and implemented measurable and innovative reusable transport packaging solutions in their supply chain. The application form is available on the RPA website at reusables.org. Submissions are due by June 15.

Awards will be made in two categories: one for-profit and one non-profit (or governmental organizations). “We added the non-profit category in 2017 to recognize the increasing number of reusable packaging solutions being deployed in this sector,” said Tim Debus, President & CEO of RPA. “By helping share the success of these initiatives, we hope to spur more adoption of reusable transport packaging in organizations and supply chains of all types.”

The awards will be given to primary users of reusable packaging transport systems. Primary users do not have to be a member of the RPA to enter. Submissions will be reviewed and winners selected by an independent panel of judges, based on the quantifiable environmental and economic benefits of the reusable transport packaging system. Winners will be notified in August 2020 and should be available to attend PACK EXPO 2020 in Chicago, November 8-11, to receive the award and to present their winning case study.

Winners will receive complimentary Primary User RPA membership for one year, lodging to attend and present their submission at the RPA Learning Center at PACK EXPO 2020, a commemorative trophy, RPA website, public relations and social media exposure, and posting of their case study on the RPA website. Complete terms and conditions are on the application form.

Prior winners of the RPA Excellence in Reusable Packaging award include Polymer Logistics and Kroger (2019), DS Smith Plastics and Anheuser-Busch InBev (2018), STIHL Inc. and Goodwill Industries International (2017); Cardinal Health (2016); Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Herman Miller, and the Boulder Valley School District (2015); Svenska Retursystem and Full Belly Farm (2014); Finelite (2013); and Herman Miller Inc. (2012).


