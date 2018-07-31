Capacity partners with RightHand Robotics

MMH Staff

July 31, 2018

Capacity, a leader in order fulfillment, e-commerce, and electronic data interchange (EDI), has partnered with the robotic piece-picking experts at RightHand Robotics.

The collaboration will integrate the Massachusetts-based company’s RightPick automation system into Capacity’s fulfillment solution offering. The robotic workcells will be integrated with existing warehouse material handling systems, such as those from Lightning Pick, and will increase the level of automation. The integration of RightPick technology will begin in Capacity’s New Jersey fulfillment center this year, and later expand to its California location.

Capacity handles thousands of e-commerce and B2B orders daily. The company’s initial use of robotic piece-picking automation builds upon Capacity’s strategy of deploying engineered systems that improve speed, accuracy and flexibility to meet its clients’ omnichannel fulfillment needs.

When Capacity sought a robotic piece-picking solution, its goals included finding a system that could pick and place a wide range of items at high rates with reliability. “We quickly concluded that many of the systems entering the market would not meet our needs,” said Capacity’s Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer, Thom Campbell. “We realized that the solution had to be imagined from the bottom up with an understanding of what was needed to solve our particular challenges. It’s not just about having a better gripper – you need a fully integrated software and hardware approach, which RightHand has nailed.”

Capacity’s leadership team chose to invest in RightHand’s RightPick solution, an integrated, software-driven picking solution that flexibly handles thousands of products, including never-before-seen items, and learns and adapts over time. “We knew from our earliest interactions with RightHand and vetting of other solutions that this was the team and platform we wanted to partner with moving forward,” said Campbell.

“We are tremendously excited to be working with Capacity,” said Yaro Tenzer, Co-Founder and CEO of RightHand Robotics. “We share a common vision for how robotic piece-picking can be a strategic asset to their business, especially as they continue to grow at a phenomenal rate across multiple product categories and parts of the world. With every pick, the system generates data that helps us further improve performance across their entire fleet of workcells.”