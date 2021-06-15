MMH    Topics 

Cart vendor FlexQube adds Elevex to North American dealer network

Elevex based in Montreal, with two other locations in Canada

FlexQube, a provider of flexible, modular materials handling carts, has added Elevex to its dealer network in North America. Elevex has its headquarters located in Montreal, Canada, but has two more locations in Canada. Elevex is FlexQube’s second dealer in Canada.

FlexQube’s VP of Sales North America, Michael Gore, commented, “I am excited to have Elevex join our dealer network and join us on this journey to provide high quality, flexible material handling solutions to customers worldwide.”

Elevex offers material handling expertise that spans forklifts, forklift fleet management, training, and repair.


