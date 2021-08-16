MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Webcasts

Case Study: Pet Food Experts’ Lydia Solution is Best in Show

In this webcast learn how EPG's Lydia Voice solution will increase productivity and accuracy, reduce errors and provide a return on investment generally within nine months.

By

Date/Time
Tuesday, August 31, 2021 4:00PM
Moderator
Michael Levans, Group Editorial Director, Supply Chain Group, Peerless Media
Panelists
Jim Bettencourt, Chief Operations Officer, Pet Foods Experts
Chris DeMeo, Senior Account Executive, EPG

Join us to learn how Pet Food Experts’ Lydia Voice implementation enabled them to modernize warehouse workflows, gain real-time visibility to inventory, eliminate paper processes, reduce operating costs all while increasing productivity by 38%!

Pet Food Experts had an outdated picking solution (paper/label, scanning); their voice solution did not easily integrate with their existing WMS. It was time consuming for new employee onboarding and lacked visibility and transparency of warehouse processes (real-time reporting).

Learn How Lydia Voice:               

  • Eliminates paper and labels and enhances scanning capabilities
  • Seamlessly integrates with existing WMS solutions
  • Does not require voice template training, greatly reducing onboarding time
  • Provides real-time reporting to increase visibility and support workflow improvements and enhancements
  • EPG’s Lydia Voice solution will increase productivity and accuracy, reduce errors and provide a return on investment generally within nine months.
