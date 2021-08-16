Case Study: Pet Food Experts’ Lydia Solution is Best in Show

Date/Time Tuesday, August 31, 2021 4:00PM Moderator Michael Levans, Group Editorial Director, Supply Chain Group, Peerless Media Panelists Jim Bettencourt, Chief Operations Officer, Pet Foods Experts

Chris DeMeo, Senior Account Executive, EPG Tuesday, August 31, 2021 4:00PMMichael Levans, Group Editorial Director, Supply Chain Group, Peerless MediaJim Bettencourt, Chief Operations Officer, Pet Foods ExpertsChris DeMeo, Senior Account Executive, EPG

Join us to learn how Pet Food Experts’ Lydia Voice implementation enabled them to modernize warehouse workflows, gain real-time visibility to inventory, eliminate paper processes, reduce operating costs all while increasing productivity by 38%!

Pet Food Experts had an outdated picking solution (paper/label, scanning); their voice solution did not easily integrate with their existing WMS. It was time consuming for new employee onboarding and lacked visibility and transparency of warehouse processes (real-time reporting).

Learn How Lydia Voice:

Eliminates paper and labels and enhances scanning capabilities

Seamlessly integrates with existing WMS solutions

Does not require voice template training, greatly reducing onboarding time

Provides real-time reporting to increase visibility and support workflow improvements and enhancements

EPG’s Lydia Voice solution will increase productivity and accuracy, reduce errors and provide a return on investment generally within nine months.

View or download



