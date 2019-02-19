MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Lift Trucks

CasterDepot acquires Bastian Solutions’ caster and wheel division

Michigan-based caster and wheel supplier expands to Indianapolis by acquiring division of Bastian Solutions, a Toyota Advanced Logistics Company.

By

Latest Material Handling News

Marginal decline in forklift truck sales in 2022 following historic 2021
Lift truck computing: Practicality reigns supreme
Hyundai Material Handling adds Evolution Forklift to its growing list of North American dealers
Trelleborg Wheel Systems officially joins The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd.
Equipment leasing activity index for March down slightly, year over year
More Lift Trucks

CasterDepot has acquired Bastian Solutions’ caster and wheel operations.

The Grand Rapids, Mich.-based caster and wheel supplier completed the purchase on January 11, 2019. Bastian Solutions is a global material handling system integrator with offices in North America, South America, Asia, and Europe.

Bastian’s sale to CasterDepot includes all assets relating to casters and wheels, along with an Indianapolis office location. Bastian Solutions has been a leader in material handling systems since 1952 and was purchased by Toyota Advanced Logistics in 2017.

“When we were looking to sell our caster business, our number one concern was taking care of our caster and wheel customers,” said Greg Durham, vice president of Bastian Solutions. “CasterDepot best met this requirement. We only talked with CasterDepot about a possible acquisition, as we trusted their leadership and their commitment to customer service. We are confident that our caster customers will be taken care of by a professional organization with tremendous knowledge in the caster and wheel business.”

CasterDepot president Jason Popma has previously completed two expansions — the 2013 purchase of Atlantic Caster in Richmond, Va., and the 2017 addition of a Jacksonville, Fla. location.

“Bastian Solutions’ dedication to providing the best service and products to its customers matches ours at CasterDepot — making this an easy decision,” said Popma. “This is a very exciting time of expansion and growth at CasterDepot.”

The addition of this Indianapolis office supports CasterDepot’s directive to quickly provide caster and wheel products to customers in Indiana, Ohio, and Kentucky.

“Our sales team is lucky to get a great caster expert in Mike Cooper and his 26 years of experience as our Indianapolis operations leader,” Popma added. “We’re eager to start building more relationships thanks to this acquisition”


Article Topics

News
Warehouse
Equipment
Lift Trucks
Bastian Solutions
Casters
Forklifts
Lift Trucks
Toyota Material Handling
Wheels
   All topics

Lift Trucks News & Resources

Marginal decline in forklift truck sales in 2022 following historic 2021
Lift truck computing: Practicality reigns supreme
Hyundai Material Handling adds Evolution Forklift to its growing list of North American dealers
Trelleborg Wheel Systems officially joins The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd.
Equipment leasing activity index for March down slightly, year over year
Concentric acquires Hawaii-based Industrial Battery Solutions
ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
More Lift Trucks

Latest in Materials Handling

Hai Robotics adapts leadership structure to support its growing North American market
E-book: Optimize Your E-commerce Throughput
Competing for the warehouse workforce of the future
Swisslog’s SynQ powered AutoStore solution to enable omni-channel growth for Northern Tool + Equipment
Interact Analysis: logistics and other new application scenarios key to cobot market success
April retail sales see gains
North American robot orders soften after record 2022
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
E-book: Optimize Your E-commerce Throughput
Need to keep up with e-commerce throughput? This e-book can help you choose the right solution for your business. Learn more about what Honeywell has to offer and find the sortation system that best fits your needs.
Competing for the warehouse workforce of the future
The Keys to WMS Vendor Selection Success
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources