CasterDepot acquires Bastian Solutions’ caster and wheel division

CasterDepot has acquired Bastian Solutions’ caster and wheel operations.

The Grand Rapids, Mich.-based caster and wheel supplier completed the purchase on January 11, 2019. Bastian Solutions is a global material handling system integrator with offices in North America, South America, Asia, and Europe.

Bastian’s sale to CasterDepot includes all assets relating to casters and wheels, along with an Indianapolis office location. Bastian Solutions has been a leader in material handling systems since 1952 and was purchased by Toyota Advanced Logistics in 2017.

“When we were looking to sell our caster business, our number one concern was taking care of our caster and wheel customers,” said Greg Durham, vice president of Bastian Solutions. “CasterDepot best met this requirement. We only talked with CasterDepot about a possible acquisition, as we trusted their leadership and their commitment to customer service. We are confident that our caster customers will be taken care of by a professional organization with tremendous knowledge in the caster and wheel business.”

CasterDepot president Jason Popma has previously completed two expansions — the 2013 purchase of Atlantic Caster in Richmond, Va., and the 2017 addition of a Jacksonville, Fla. location.

“Bastian Solutions’ dedication to providing the best service and products to its customers matches ours at CasterDepot — making this an easy decision,” said Popma. “This is a very exciting time of expansion and growth at CasterDepot.”

The addition of this Indianapolis office supports CasterDepot’s directive to quickly provide caster and wheel products to customers in Indiana, Ohio, and Kentucky.

“Our sales team is lucky to get a great caster expert in Mike Cooper and his 26 years of experience as our Indianapolis operations leader,” Popma added. “We’re eager to start building more relationships thanks to this acquisition”



