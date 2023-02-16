Cat Lift Trucks saddles up again as official lift truck provider for the Houston Livestock Show

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas, the exclusive manufacturer and provider of Cat lift trucks across North, Central and South America, announced today that Cat Lift Trucks will return as the Official Lift Truck Provider for the 2023 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.



For 19 consecutive years, Cat Lift Trucks and its local dealer Darr Equipment Co, have played a critical role in the production of the largest livestock exhibition and rodeo in the world. The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is a beloved tradition for over 2.5 million visitors and 30,000 exhibitors each year, showcasing the very best in agriculture, entertainment and western heritage.

As the official lift truck provider, Cat Lift Trucks along with Darr Equipment Co, will provide top-of-the-line equipment and experienced technicians to ensure a smooth and safe operation at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. This year, Cat Lift Trucks has committed to providing over 140 forklifts to keep the show running smoothly, from setup to tear down throughout the 300-acre complex.

“The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is proud to have Cat Lift Trucks as our official lift truck provider,” said Dr. Chris Boleman, president and CEO of Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. “Their commitment to excellence and support of our event makes them a valuable partner and we look forward to continuing our long-standing relationship for many years to come.”

“We are honored to continue our partnership with the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and help keep the annual Houston tradition moving,” said John Sneddon, executive vice president of Sales and Marketing at Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas. “Our commitment to providing top-quality equipment, exceptional service and educational opportunities aligns with the values of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, making this partnership a natural fit.”

Cat Lift Trucks also provides a scholarship program to invest in the future generation of leaders and innovators. Each year, the scholarship program honors an outstanding Houston-area high-school senior interested in pursuing a four-year degree related to the material handling industry. This year’s winner will be honored at the 2023 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™ and awarded a $5,000 scholarship to go towards their higher education.

Since its launch in 2005, the Cat Lift Trucks scholarship program has awarded $135,000 in educational assistance to 27 Houston-area students.



The 2023 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will begin Tuesday, Feb. 28, and run through Sunday, March 19, 2023.



