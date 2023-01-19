C&B Material Handling acquires new forklift dealership groups

C & B Material Handling, LLC, a dealership partner of Hyundai Material Handling, has acquired the assets of Jefferds Corporation and Homestead Material Handling Company, expanding Hyundai’s footprint in North America. With multiple dealer locations, Jefferds and Homestead are leading suppliers of material handling equipment, parts, and service in Virginia and West Virginia.

Already a powerful force in the agricultural marketplace, C&B expanded into material handling in 2021, and now offers Hyundai forklifts to customers at ten different locations across the nation. “When we entered into our partnership with C&B we knew we were joining an organization committed to growth,” said Hyundai COO Lewis Byers. “We also share their powerful commitment to honesty, ethics, hard work, service, and innovation.”

As part of its growth strategy, in 2022, Hyundai entered into a strategic partnership with OneCharge Lithium Batteries to provide advanced Li-ion technology to its dealers and their customers. Hyundai recently completed an expanded parts warehouse and delivery facility to better serve its dealers and is introducing a range of new forklift models to the marketplace in 2023.

“We’re committed to growth,” said Lewis Byers. “And we’re committed to helping our dealer partners, like C&B, grow their business as we grow ours. It’s all part of our efforts to make certain that No One Delivers More.”



