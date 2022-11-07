MMH    Topics 

C&amp;B Material Handling added to Hyundai’s forklift dealer group

Family run company is the latest addition to Hyundai’s expanding list of dealers.

By

Hyundai has announced a new dealer partnership with C&B Material Handling, LLC. C&B will support HMH with a full-service location in Dothan, Alabama.

C&B’s footprint as an Ag dealer is substantial, with 38 locations across the U.S. Their commitment to excellence is widely recognized nationwide – making them the perfect fit for an expanding Hyundai brand, Hyundai added.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled about adding C&B Material Handling to our ever-growing list of Hyundai forklift dealers,” said COO Lewis Byers. “Their family-rooted history and commitment to honesty, ethics, and hard work represents exactly what we as a company stand for.”

As part of their integration into the Hyundai family, C&B staff will undergo an in-depth onboarding, covering topics such as parts, sales, warranty, and marketing.

“We strive to be the supplier of choice for our customers by providing the greatest value possible through world-class equipment, industry-leading technology and innovation, and through our OEM-trained parts and service departments,” said Kent Senf, President of C&B Material Handling. “It thrills us to be aligned with our new friends in Norcross and look forward to a very bright future together!”
hyundaiforkliftamericas.com


