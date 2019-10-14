MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Storage

CBRE report: Light-industrial properties gaining traction

Warehouses smaller than 120,000 square-feet growing in demand, due largely to continued e-commerce growth.

By

Latest Material Handling News

KION Group and Li-Cycle form battery recycling partnership focused on circular economy
ProMat 2023 attendance sets new mark at nearly 51,000 registrants
MHI announces winners of 2023 MHI Innovation and StartUp awards
Get ready for Modex 2024
MHI message: Farewell to ProMat 2023
More News

Research recently issued by Los Angeles-based industrial real estate firm CBRE pointed to warehouses smaller than 120,000 square-feet, which it refers to as “light-industrial” properties, as growing in demand, due largely in part to continued e-commerce growth.

That was made clear in its report, entitled “Bigger Not Always Better: The Case for Light Industrial.”

In the report, CBRE pointed out that light-industrial properties account for more than half of total United States warehouse inventory, with the availability rate for those between 70,000 and 120,000 square-feet down by almost 4% (3.9%) to 7.4% over the last five years. What’s more, CBRE said their rents have headed up more than 30% (33.7%) to an average of $6.67 per square-foot, whereas warehouses topping 250,000 square-feet has seen rents rise 16% over the same timeframe.

For additional perspective, click here to read Modern’s cover story on Rakuten’s warehouse network.

“Strong demand for smaller warehouse properties will continue as retailers and logistics operators expand their networks to increase their proximity to consumers,” CBRE said in the report. “As such, rent growth will likely continue outpacing that of large bulk warehouses.”

CBRE added that a lack of construction of light-industrial facilities helped to curtail availability and grow rents, with construction completions of light-industrial warehouses smaller than 120,000 square-feet have come in at an average of 1% of the category’s overall stock going back to 1990. The firm said this shortfall for light-industrial properties is largely due to high land prices in dense markets and completion for space from other uses such as lofts and offices.

In an interview, Matthew Walaszek, CBRE Associate Director of Industrial & Logistics Research provided a key reason as to why light-industrial properties have outperformed other properties over the last five years.

“Many of these light industrial buildings are infill locations, which is critical for a last mile strategy,” he said. “In this environment of next-day and same-day delivery, retailers and logistics operators increasingly need proximity to customers.”

Walaszek noted that light-industrial warehouses are viewed as the “true last-touch warehouses” from which merchandise is delivered directly to customers. The reason for this, he explained, is that they are well-located properties close to population clusters.

“It happens that the locations targeted for last mile tend to have these types of properties (i.e. small bay warehouses),” he said. “Important to note that it’s less about the size of the building and more to do with location. Last mile users would be fine with, and some even prefer, larger boxes, but they can’t find them in many if not most of the best last mile locations.”

Light-industrial properties are typically see the most demand in highly-populated markets tied to expansive supply chains and good infrastructure found in markets like New York/New Jersey, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Philadelphia, and Inland Empire, among others, according to CBRE.

As for why there have been challenges in developing smaller parcels in densely populated areas, Walaszek explained it is difficult to find available land for development, with land values are at a premium, making it challenging for developers.

“In some cases, competition with other uses, likely multifamily and mixed-use, poses challenges,” he said. “Also, rents need to justify the high construction costs.”


Article Topics

News
Warehouse
Storage
Technology
CBRE
Economy
Logistics
Micro-fulfillment
Retail
Supply Chain
Warehouses
   All topics

Storage News & Resources

Steel King showcases solutions that form the foundation for an effective supply chain
Jungheinrich AG to acquire Indiana-based Storage Solutions group
Frazier mourns passing of Domenick Iellimo, EVP at the company
Addverb and Velociti Alliance partner on automation for c-store and grocery supply chains
Storeganizer: Slim fit for small, slow-moving items
Answering Your Top 8 ASRS Questions Before Investing: A Panel Discussion
Blick updates its G2P system
More Storage

Latest in Materials Handling

KION Group and Li-Cycle form battery recycling partnership focused on circular economy
ProMat 2023 attendance sets new mark at nearly 51,000 registrants
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
What is your dock scheduling costing you?
Trends Shaping Intralogistics in 2023
ProMat Interview with Jim Lawton: Preparing now for what’s coming next
MHI announces winners of 2023 MHI Innovation and StartUp awards
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
Dealing with labor scarcity and overwhelming productivity demands? Robots may be your ideal solution.
What is your dock scheduling costing you?
Trends Shaping Intralogistics in 2023
More resources
 

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources