MMH    Topics     Warehouse

CBRE report points to ongoing industrial construction during Covid-19 pandemic

In a new research report, entitled “Industrial Development Slows Due to COVID-19-Related Delays,” CBRE found that 80%—or 16 out of 20—of the top U.S. markets for under-construction space, which represent 70% of total under-construction national inventory, have workers active and on site for essential projects.

By

Latest Material Handling News

KION Group and Li-Cycle form battery recycling partnership focused on circular economy
ProMat 2023 attendance sets new mark at nearly 51,000 registrants
MHI announces winners of 2023 MHI Innovation and StartUp awards
Get ready for Modex 2024
MHI message: Farewell to ProMat 2023
More News

Despite the chilling effect the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has had on myriad aspects of the United States economy and supply chain- and logistics-related components of it, one area still with some momentum is industrial construction.

That was the thesis of research issued this week by Los Angeles-based industrial real estate firm CBRE.

In a new research report, entitled “Industrial Development Slows Due to COVID-19-Related Delays,” CBRE found that 80%—or 16 out of 20—of the top U.S. markets for under-construction space, which represent 70% of total under-construction national inventory, have workers active and on site for essential projects. And it added that only four U.S. markets—Pennsylvania’s I-78/81 Corridor, Philadelphia, Central New Jersey, and Oakland—are currently the only markets that have shuttered construction sites, with waivers able to be granted in Pennsylvania and New Jersey “if the construction is for buildings that will distribute essential product.”

As for the impact of COVID-19 on industrial real estate, CBRE noted that it has reduced leasing activity for the 309 million square-feet, a record, under construction at the end of 2019. What’s more, before COVID-19, CBRE said there were minimal fears regarding vacancy rate increases, due to robust demand for first-generation space, with more than one-third of this new construction having already been committed by occupiers at the end of last year.

Another factor impacting the market brought on by COVID-19, according to CBRE, is that speculative construction projects have are now on hold, to a large degree, and will, in turn, result in less first-generation space entering the market in 2021. The firm said that could result in the overall vacancy rate slipping to pre-COVID-19 levels towards the end of 2021 should there be a rebound in business activity by the end of 2020.

James Breeze, Senior Director, CBRE Global Head of Industrial & Logistics Research, said in an interview that the current first quarter 2020 vacancy rate—at 4.5%—is what he would consider the pre-COVID vacancy rate, which was the rate at the end of March, when the virus began impacting the U.S.

When asked what sectors, at this time, are showing the most demand for warehouse and distribution facilities, Breeze pointed to the following three sectors: essential goods via e-commerce; food and beverage for direct to consumers or to supply grocery stores; and medical supplies.

“These sectors are leading the way because consumers are mostly staying at home and buying necessary items online or at the very least buying more food at grocery stores to prepare at home because of the closing of most restaurants,” he said. “Due to the general uncertainty of the U.S. economy, most non-food purchases are for essential rather than discretionary items, so mostly companies that deal with essential items are staying in the market. Finally, there is massive demand for medical supplies from medical facilities and the general populace, which is keeping demand strong for companies who supply these products.”

At the moment, there are various obstacles impacting the pace of industrial real estate development, according to the report, including things like completing onsite inspections, project timelines delayed and extended because of challenges related to completing onsite inspections, reduce construction crews due to social distancing guidelines, and delays in procuring and transporting construction materials.

Looking ahead what direction industrial construction activity may head in post-COVID, Breeze said it is not likely to be up or down but, instead, somewhere in the middle.

“While developers will gage demand before rapidly commencing speculative development, the current inability to break ground on speculative projects will create a lack of newly constructed space hitting the market the second half of 2021,” he said. “This lack of available first generation space will make breaking ground on new product post-COVID less of a risk.”


Article Topics

News
Warehouse
CBRE
COVID-19
Warehouse Operations
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

KION Group and Li-Cycle form battery recycling partnership focused on circular economy
ProMat 2023 attendance sets new mark at nearly 51,000 registrants
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
What is your dock scheduling costing you?
Trends Shaping Intralogistics in 2023
ProMat Interview with Jim Lawton: Preparing now for what’s coming next
MHI announces winners of 2023 MHI Innovation and StartUp awards
More Materials Handling

About the Author

Jeff Berman's avatar
Jeff Berman
Jeff Berman is Group News Editor for Logistics Management, Modern Materials Handling, and Supply Chain Management Review and is a contributor to Robotics 24/7. Jeff works and lives in Cape Elizabeth, Maine, where he covers all aspects of the supply chain, logistics, freight transportation, and materials handling sectors on a daily basis.
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

About the Author

Jeff Berman's avatar
Jeff Berman
Jeff Berman is Group News Editor for Logistics Management, Modern Materials Handling, and Supply Chain Management Review and is a contributor to Robotics 24/7. Jeff works and lives in Cape Elizabeth, Maine, where he covers all aspects of the supply chain, logistics, freight transportation, and materials handling sectors on a daily basis.
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
Dealing with labor scarcity and overwhelming productivity demands? Robots may be your ideal solution.
What is your dock scheduling costing you?
Trends Shaping Intralogistics in 2023
More resources
 

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources