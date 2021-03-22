MMH    Topics 

CCS rebrands to Carter Intralogistics

New brand reflects expanded expertise beyond roots in control systems and MDR conveyor

By

Latest Material Handling News

ABB completes acquisition of Siemens low voltage NEMA motor business
Ocado Group announces agreement to acquire 6 River Systems
GreyOrange announces Suneel Krishnaswamy as new CPEO
Services economy growth continues in April, reports ISM
Sealed Air announces new corporate brand, SEE
More News

Carter Intralogistics (formerly CCS) has rebranded to reflect the company’s evolution into a broader material handling solutions provider.

Duane Glass, President at Carter Intralogistics commented, “We are thrilled to announce this rebranding effort. We feel like the name Carter Intralogistics truly reflects our capabilities and strongly indicates the direction we are moving towards in the future. When I joined this company in 1989, we were simply a Controls house designing and manufacturing control systems for the USPS. Shortly thereafter we branched into manufacturing and distributing our MDR conveyor for the postal system and start manufacturing our own conveyor. Now, we are heavily investing in R&D programs that further bolster the types of material handling solutions what we have to offer. We are particularly excited about improving our software and robotics integration capabilities as well as launching an entire new conveyor line later this quarter.”

Joel Thomas, Sales Director at Carter Intralogistics added, “A lot has changed at Carter Intralogistics in the past few years or so. We’ve added a completely new R&D department, a new marketing department, we’ve released three new product lines, opened a brand-new manufacturing facility, more than doubled our Sales and Engineering teams and much more. It’s a fitting next step that we reposition ourselves with a new name to match the growth we’ve experienced and our goals for 2021 and beyond.”

Carter Intralogistics, formerly CCS (Carter Controls Systems), is a subsidiary of the Lummus Corporation. The company started 1980 providing control systems and MDR conveyor to the postal industry. Today, expertise spans full range of automation solutions from order fulfillment and robotics, to software controls and MDR conveyor systems.


Article Topics

News
Automation
Carter Intralogistics
Conveyors
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

ABB completes acquisition of Siemens low voltage NEMA motor business
Ocado Group announces agreement to acquire 6 River Systems
Talking Materials Handling: What’s up with Private Equity
GreyOrange announces Suneel Krishnaswamy as new CPEO
Services economy growth continues in April, reports ISM
Sealed Air announces new corporate brand, SEE
Blue Yonder research: supply chain executives turn to technology amid prolonged challenges
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Are you considering an ASRS solution in your warehouse?
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources