CCS rebrands to Carter Intralogistics

Carter Intralogistics (formerly CCS) has rebranded to reflect the company’s evolution into a broader material handling solutions provider.

Duane Glass, President at Carter Intralogistics commented, “We are thrilled to announce this rebranding effort. We feel like the name Carter Intralogistics truly reflects our capabilities and strongly indicates the direction we are moving towards in the future. When I joined this company in 1989, we were simply a Controls house designing and manufacturing control systems for the USPS. Shortly thereafter we branched into manufacturing and distributing our MDR conveyor for the postal system and start manufacturing our own conveyor. Now, we are heavily investing in R&D programs that further bolster the types of material handling solutions what we have to offer. We are particularly excited about improving our software and robotics integration capabilities as well as launching an entire new conveyor line later this quarter.”

Joel Thomas, Sales Director at Carter Intralogistics added, “A lot has changed at Carter Intralogistics in the past few years or so. We’ve added a completely new R&D department, a new marketing department, we’ve released three new product lines, opened a brand-new manufacturing facility, more than doubled our Sales and Engineering teams and much more. It’s a fitting next step that we reposition ourselves with a new name to match the growth we’ve experienced and our goals for 2021 and beyond.”

Carter Intralogistics, formerly CCS (Carter Controls Systems), is a subsidiary of the Lummus Corporation. The company started 1980 providing control systems and MDR conveyor to the postal industry. Today, expertise spans full range of automation solutions from order fulfillment and robotics, to software controls and MDR conveyor systems.



