CEBA elects new officers and board members

The Controlled Environment Building Association (CEBA) announced its new Officers along with Board Members being re-nominated during the closing session of the 41st Annual CEBA Conference and Expo which took place last week in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Marko Dzeletovich, Coldbox, moved into the Chairman position, Sam Tippmann, Tippmann Innovation, moved into the Vice Chairman position, Scott Guimond, Fisher Construction Group, was elected Treasurer, and Vince Free, FREEZ Construction, transitioned into the Immediate Past Chairman role.

Board members re-elected to three-year terms include: Tim Nguyen, ESI Group USA; Dwight Clark, Jamison Door Company; Peter Clayton, CEBA UK Representative; Chase Deaton, Rytec High Performance Doors; Curt Edmisten, MTC Logistics; Wade Hudson, Cold Storage Construction Services; Jim Romine, Lineage Logistics; and Jake Stefan, ARCO Design/Build.

“I am very excited to become chairman of CEBA and serving alongside my fellow board members,” said Dzeletovich. “We are eager to continue building member value in CEBA like the certification program that we have been developing for Environmentally Controlled Building Professionals. This along with increasing the opportunities for forum discussions between members on relevant industry topics are just some of the great things ahead for CEBA members over the next year. These items are in line with our long-term vision of achieving recognition for our members, promoting and developing expertise, building future talent and boosting the value our members provide to the controlled environment building industry.”

“We have been fortunate to have had some great CEBA leaders over the years, who have put their mark on the organization and have directly influenced the programs, events, and initiatives that members are able to take advantage of today,” said Matthew Ott, President and CEO of GCCA. “Marko is just the person to help us maintain this positive momentum for the organization and the greater industry as a whole. Many thanks as well to Vince Free for his leadership as Chairman and Tim Nguyen for his service as Past-Chairman the past two years.”

For a full list of CEBA Board Members, visit the GCCA website here.




