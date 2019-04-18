MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Conveyors & Sortation

CEMA: 2018 shipments in North America up 18%

Executives representing CEMA member companies expressed continued optimism at the association's annual meeting, and forecasted shipments will increase 15% for 2019.

By

Latest Material Handling News

S&H Systems signs integrator agreement with Dematic
Regal Rexnord features hands-on demo of sorter
A new look for motors, gearboxes and gears
Waytek boosts productivity with picking and consolidation strategies
La Poste upgrades roller conveyor O-rings
More Conveyors & Sortation

The Conveyor Equipment Manufacturers Association (CEMA) has released a report indicating 2018 shipments in North America were up 18%.

CEMA estimates shipments totaled $16.7 billion for 2018, a record level and an increase of $2.7 billion from 2017 shipments of $14 billion.

CEMA estimates new orders totaled $15.9 billion in 2018. New orders in 2018 were $1.7 billion more than 2017, representing an increase of 11%.

Unit handling orders were up 12% and shipments were up 19%. For bulk conveying, orders were up 8.8% and shipments were up 15.4%.

CEMA president Ned Thompson announced the results at the association’s 86th annual meeting in La Quinta, Calif., earlier this month.

The executives representing CEMA member companies who attended the annual meeting expressed continued optimism and forecasted shipments will increase 15% for 2019.

Founded in 1933, CEMA now has 139 member companies and tracks new orders and shipped sales volume in nine classes of unit handling equipment and four classes of bulk handling equipment. CEMA makes available to member and nonmember companies safety labels for all types of conveyor equipment as well as useful technical information, standards and manuals.

Highlights of what is available for purchase:
● Belt Conveyors for Bulk Materials 7th Edition - “The Belt Book”
● Bucket Elevator Book Best Practices in Design
● CEMA Application Guide for Unit Handling Conveyors 2nd Edition - “The Unit Book”.
These books are authoritative technical manuals for conveyor design worldwide. Some
publications are also available in Portuguese and Spanish.

Click here for more information.
https://cemanet.org/

At the annual meeting CEMA also elected Michael Hoehn, president of Automatic Systems, Inc., to serve as president of CEMA.

Other officers elected at the Association’s Annual Meeting:
Vice President – Mike Nisenbaum, director business development, Gates Corporation, Denver, Colo.
Secretary – Noel Bell, vice president, conveyor divisions, Martin Sprocket & Gear, Arlington, Texas
Treasurer – Andrew Felter, president & CEO, Webster Industries, Tiffin, Ohio

Elected to the Board of Directors were:
Paul Ross, president, Douglas Manufacturing Co., Inc., Pell City, Ala.
Bill Mecke, president, KWS Manufacturing Company, Burleson, Texas
Greg Westphall, director of engineering, Flexco, Grand Rapids, Mich.
Dave Zaleski, director, Dematic, Grand Rapids, Mich.

Carryover members are:
Chris Maines, vice president, project engineering, Honeywell-Intelligrated, Mason, Ohio
Johnny Wheat, president, 4B Components Ltd., Morton, Ill.
Chris Glenn, vice president of operations, Hytrol Conveyor Co., Inc., Jonesboro, Ark.
George Huber III, president, Industrial Kinetics, Inc., Downers Grove, Ill.
Mike Stegmann, business development manager, Boston Gear, Charlotte, N.C.


Article Topics

News
Warehouse
Equipment
Conveyors & Sortation
Automation
Bulk Material Handling
CEMA
Conveyors
Economy
Manufacturing
   All topics

Conveyors & Sortation News & Resources

S&H Systems signs integrator agreement with Dematic
Regal Rexnord features hands-on demo of sorter
A new look for motors, gearboxes and gears
Waytek boosts productivity with picking and consolidation strategies
La Poste upgrades roller conveyor O-rings
Food manufacturer installs conveyor, improves working conditions
SB Logistics moves toward lights-out warehouse
More Conveyors & Sortation

Latest in Materials Handling

EPG appoints new CEO for Americas
Automotive Works on it’s Mojo
60 Seconds with Aileen Ryan, President of RAIN Alliance
Where is fleet management headed?
What’s the environmental impact of wood pallets?
Pallet flow rack as recipe for efficiency
C-Suite Interview with Joe Colletti: Integration is the name of the game
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources