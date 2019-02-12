CEMA: December 2018 shipments up 43.8% compared to December 2017 sales

December 2018 booked orders up 27.3% when compared to November 2018 booked orders.

The Conveyor Equipment Manufacturers Association has reported that its December 2018 booked orders increased 2.8% when compared to December 2017 orders.

December 2018 booked orders when compared to November 2018 booked orders were up 27.3%. December booked orders were up 9.0% for bulk handling equipment and up 35.8% for unit handling equipment when compared to November.

CEMA’s December 2018 billed sales (shipments) increased by 43.8% when compared to December 2017 sales. December 2018 billed sales when compared to November 2018 billed sales were up 9.5%.

December billed sales were down 1.7% for bulk handling equipment and up 13.2% for unit handling equipment when compared to November.

From the February 2019 Modern Materials Handling Issue
Mobile collaborative robots have increased productivity and throughput at GEODIS’ Indianapolis e-fulfillment center.
Modern’s System Report: Robots at GEODIS
ProMat 2019 to showcase record number of exhibitors, 45,000+ attendees
View More From this Issue
