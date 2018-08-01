CEMA: May 2018 booked orders up 22.6% when compared to May 2017
The Conveyor Equipment Manufacturers Association reported that its May 2018 booked orders increased 22.6% when compared to May 2017 orders.
May 2018 booked orders when compared to April 2018 booked orders were up 26.3%.
May Booked Orders were down 3.3% for Bulk Handling Equipment and up 44.0% for Unit Handling Equipment when compared to April.
CEMA’s May 2018 Billed Sales (shipments) increased by 16.2% when compared to May 2017 sales.
May 2018 billed sales when compared to April 2018 billed sales were up 2.6%.
May Billed Sales were down 0.6% for Bulk Handling Equipment and up 3.9% for Unit Handling
Equipment when compared to April.
