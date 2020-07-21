MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Conveyors & Sortation

CEMA: May 2020 orders up 14.39% compared to May 2019

May 2020 shipments increased 7.4% compared to April 2020 billed sales.

By

The Conveyor Equipment Manufacturers Association has reported that its May 2020 booked orders increased 14.39% when compared to May 2019 booked orders.

May 2020 booked orders when compared to April 2020 booked orders decreased 1.16%. May 2020 booked orders for bulk handling equipment decreased 8.61% compared to April 2020 booked orders. May 2020 booked orders for unit handling equipment increased 0.99% when compared to April 2020 booked orders.

CEMA’s May 2020 billed sales (shipments) decreased by 4.03% when compared to May 2019 billed sales. May 2020 billed sales increased 7.4% when compared to April 2020 billed sales.

May 2020 billed sales for bulk handling equipment decreased 0.89% when compared to April 2020 billed sales. May 2020 billed sales for unit handling equipment increased 9.5% when compared to april 2020 billed sales.


