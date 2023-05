CEMA reports 15% growth in booked orders for April on year-over-year basis

The Conveyor Equipment Manufacturers Association (CEMA) reported June 18 that April 2021 Booked Orders among its members increased by 15.07% when compared to April 2020 Booked Orders. April 2021 Booked Orders decreased by 14.38% compared to March 2021 Booked Orders.

April 2021 Booked Orders for Bulk Handling Equipment increased 1.22% compared to March 2021 Booked Orders. April 2021 Booked Orders for Unit Handling Equipment decreased 19.26% when compared to March 2021 Booked Orders.

CEMA’s April 2021 Billed Sales (shipments) increased by 67.76% compared to April 2020 Billed Sales. April 2021 Billed Sales decreased 16.50% compared to March 2021 Billed Sales. This contrasts with the March 2021 increase of 40.17% when compared to February 2021.

April 2021 Billed Sales for Bulk Handling Equipment increased 6.60% when compared to March 2021 Billed Sales. The Bulk Handling increase follows a 12.67% increase in March 2021 vs. February 2021.

April 2021 Billed Sales for Unit Handling Equipment decreased 19.91% when compared to March 2021. The Billed Sales for Unit Handling’s decrease compares to an increase of 45.41% for last month (March 2021) vs. February 2021.