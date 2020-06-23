CEMA reports April orders fell from March, yet still above the same time last year

The Conveyor Equipment Manufacturers Association reported that its April 2020 booked orders increased 35.39% when compared to April 2019 booked orders.

April 2020 booked orders when compared to March 2020 booked orders decreased 42.51%. April 2020 booked orders for bulk handling equipment decreased 18.88% compared to March 2020 booked orders. April 2020 booked orders for unit handling equipment decreased 46.90% when compared to March 2020 booked orders.

CEMA’s April 2020 billed sales (shipments) decreased by 7.73% when compared to April 2019 billed sales. April 2020 billed sales decreased 19.40% when compared to March 2020 billed sales.

April 2020 billed sales for bulk handling equipment decreased 17.01% when compared to March 2020 billed sales. April 2020 billed sales for unit handling equipment decreased 19.96% when compared to March 2020 billed sales.



