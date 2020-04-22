CEMA reports February orders up 8.4% from January

The Conveyor Equipment Manufacturers Association has reported its February 2020 booked orders decreased 8.64% when compared to February 2019 booked orders.

February 2020 booked orders when compared to January 2020 booked orders increased 8.45%. February 2020 booked orders increased 1.05% for bulk handling equipment and increased 13.41% for unit handling equipment when compared to January 2020 booked orders.

CEMA’s February 2020 billed sales (shipments) increased by .76% when compared to February 2019 billed sales. February 2020 billed sales when compared to January 2020 billed sales increased 21.84%.

February 2020 billed sales decreased 2.61% for bulk handling equipment and increased 30.62% for unit handling equipment when compared to January 2020 billed sales.



