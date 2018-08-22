CEMA reports June 2018 booked orders up 93.7% over June 2017
Orders of unit handling equipment up 159.7% since May.
The Conveyor Equipment Manufacturers Association reported that its June 2018 booked orders increased 93.7% when compared to June 2017 orders.
June 2018 booked orders when compared to May 2018 booked orders were up 115.8%. June booked orders were up 4.8% for bulk handling equipment and up 159.7% for unit handling equipment when compared to May.
CEMA’s June 2018 billed sales (shipments) increased by 19.6% when compared to June 2017 sales. June 2018 billed sales when compared to May 2018 billed sales were up 2.7%.
June billed sales were up 6.3% for bulk handling equipment and up 1.6% for unit handling equipment when compared to May.
