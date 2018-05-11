CEMA reports March 2018 orders increased 82.9% compared to March 2017
March orders of unit handling equipment were double those of February.
The Conveyor Equipment Manufacturers Association reported that its March 2018 booked orders increased 82.9% when compared to March 2017 orders.
March 2018 booked orders when compared to February 2018 booked orders were up 70.5%. March booked orders were up 4.5% for bulk handling equipment and up 101.5% for unit handling equipment when compared to February.
CEMA’s March 2018 billed sales (shipments) increased by 21.2% when compared to March 2017 sales. March 2018 billed sales when compared to February 2018 billed sales were up 22.6%.
March billed sales were up 5.2% for bulk handling equipment and up 31.1% for unit handling equipment when compared to February.
