CEMA reports March 2018 orders increased 82.9% compared to March 2017

March orders of unit handling equipment were double those of February.

The Power of the Put Wall – Seamless Omnichannel Fulfillment
The next generation of put wall technology will enable customizable configurations to address the challenges of SKU proliferation and changing product and order profiles.
The Conveyor Equipment Manufacturers Association reported that its March 2018 booked orders increased 82.9% when compared to March 2017 orders.

March 2018 booked orders when compared to February 2018 booked orders were up 70.5%. March booked orders were up 4.5% for bulk handling equipment and up 101.5% for unit handling equipment when compared to February.

CEMA’s March 2018 billed sales (shipments) increased by 21.2% when compared to March 2017 sales. March 2018 billed sales when compared to February 2018 billed sales were up 22.6%.

March billed sales were up 5.2% for bulk handling equipment and up 31.1% for unit handling equipment when compared to February.

