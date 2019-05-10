MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Conveyors & Sortation

CEMA reports March 2019 orders up 42.2% when compared to February 2019

Shipments up 13.4% year over year, and up 23.1% from February.

By

The Conveyor Equipment Manufacturers Association has reported its March 2019 booked orders decreased 25.1% when compared to March 2018 orders.

March 2019 booked orders when compared to February 2019 booked orders were up 42.2%. March booked orders were down 0.6% for bulk handling equipment and up 65.3% for unit handling equipment when compared to February.

CEMA’s March 2019 billed sales (shipments) increased by 13.4% when compared to March 2018 sales. March 2019 billed sales when compared to February billed sales were up 23.1%. March billed sales were up 2.9% for bulk handling equipment and up 30.0% for unit
handling equipment when compared to February.


