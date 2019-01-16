CEMA reports November 2018 shipments up 23.2% compared to November 2017

November 2018 booked orders decreased 14.7% when compared to November 2017 orders.
The Conveyor Equipment Manufacturers Association has reported that its November 2018 booked orders decreased 14.7% when compared to November 2017 orders.

November 2018 booked orders when compared to October 2018 booked orders were down 15.7%. November booked orders were down 13.4% for bulk handling equipment and down 12.0% for unit handling equipment when compared to October.

CEMA’s November 2018 billed sales (shipments) increased by 23.2% when compared to November 2017 sales. November 2018 billed sales when compared to October 2018 billed sales were up 0.3%.

November billed sales were down 16.6% for bulk handling equipment and up 5.4% for unit handling equipment when compared to October.

