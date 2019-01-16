CEMA reports November 2018 shipments up 23.2% compared to November 2017
November 2018 booked orders decreased 14.7% when compared to November 2017 orders.
CEMA in the NewsCEMA reports November 2018 shipments up 23.2% compared to November 2017 CEMA reports June 2018 booked orders up 93.7% over June 2017 CEMA: May 2018 booked orders up 22.6% when compared to May 2017 CEMA reports March 2018 orders increased 82.9% compared to March 2017 CEMA reports 2017 shipments up nearly 16%, an increase of $1.85 billion More CEMA News
Warehouse ResourceAutomated Packaging Trend Driving Out Parcel Packaging Costs While Boosting Your Fulfillment Strategy
Tuesday, January 29, 2019 | 2pm ET
All Resources
The Conveyor Equipment Manufacturers Association has reported that its November 2018 booked orders decreased 14.7% when compared to November 2017 orders.
November 2018 booked orders when compared to October 2018 booked orders were down 15.7%. November booked orders were down 13.4% for bulk handling equipment and down 12.0% for unit handling equipment when compared to October.
CEMA’s November 2018 billed sales (shipments) increased by 23.2% when compared to November 2017 sales. November 2018 billed sales when compared to October 2018 billed sales were up 0.3%.
November billed sales were down 16.6% for bulk handling equipment and up 5.4% for unit handling equipment when compared to October.
Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!
Article TopicsAutomation · CEMA · Conveyors · Economy · ·
Latest Whitepaper
Southworth Brouchure Shows Practical Applications of Ergonomics This little booklet done in comic book style uses simple illustrations to take readers on a walk through a hypothetical, yet typical, plant where the plant manager, safety director, and controller point out a variety of problems that were solved through the practical application of ergonomics. Download Today!
From the January 2019 Modern Material Handling Issue
Inside Canadian Tire Distribution Center: Design for flexibility Continuous improvement in action View More From this Issue
Latest Webcast
The Impact of e-Commerce on an Organization’s Fulfillment Operations This exclusive research study, conducted by Modern Materials Handling on behalf of Honeywell, investigates the consequences e-commerce has on an organization’s fulfillment operation. Register Today!