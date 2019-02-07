CEMA welcomes new member FMH Conveyors




CEMA reports November 2018 shipments up 23.2% compared to November 2017
CEMA reports June 2018 booked orders up 93.7% over June 2017
CEMA: May 2018 booked orders up 22.6% when compared to May 2017
CEMA reports March 2018 orders increased 82.9% compared to March 2017


By ·

The Conveyor Equipment Manufacturers Association (CEMA) has announced FMH Conveyors has joined its membership.

FMH Conveyor has a long history of delivering solutions for fluid/loose truck loading and unloading applications with trusted product brands. Formerly known as Flexible Material Handling and Best Conveyors, FMH Conveyors came together in 2015 to combine their knowledge and global resources to deliver higher value to material handling customers with an enhanced product portfolio, an applications-focused team of design and configuration experts, and an expansive service and support network.

FMH Conveyors designs, sells and services products throughout the US, Canada, and Latin America. Two manufacturing facilities are located in the United States: Jonesboro, Ark., and Hampton, Va.

New members will be recognized at the upcoming CEMA Annual Meeting from March 29 - April 2, 2019, in La Quinta, California at the La Quinta Resort & Club.

Below are FMH’s official representatives and their contact information.

Katina Johnson, Marketing & Communications Manager
.(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)
Peter Rice, Vice President of Sales
.(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)

