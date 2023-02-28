CEVA Logistics commits to all low-carbon electricity, other low-carbon steps for its DCs by 2025

CEVA Logistics is transitioning all its contract logistics and freight warehouses to low-carbon electricity by 2025, the global third-party logistics (3PL) company announced today. The commitment will rely on a combination of purchasing low-carbon electricity (renewable and nuclear) from local utility providers and increasing its own production of electricity using rooftop solar panels, which the company will triple by the end of 2025.

In addition, CEVA expects to reach 100 percent LED lighting in its warehousing facilities by the end of 2023. CEVA Logistics finished 2022 with LED lighting in approximately 80 percent of its contract logistics warehouses. The company expects to reach 100 percent by the end of 2023 as part of its multi-million-dollar energy efficiency investments. In addition to the lighting initiative, the company is implementing a range of heating and cooling projects to reduce its energy consumption.



CEVA is also increasing the size of its lithium-ion material handling equipment (MHE) fleet. The global logistics provider expects its global fleet to reach a 40 percent level in 2023 of eco-MHE (lithium-ion and gel battery units). Beyond the obvious emissions savings in move away from diesel- or LPG-powered combustion MHE, the company is also seeing an average 16 percent emissions reduction during the charging process when switching from a lead-acid battery MHE to more eco-friendly lithium-ion batteries.



Through a joint investment with real estate partners of approximately $180 million, CEVA plans to triple the surface area of solar panels covering the roofs of its contract logistics warehouses around the world. By the end of 2025, the company expects to have approximately 1.8 million square meters of solar panels installed at its facilities—an area 2.25 times the size of France’s famed Palace of Versailles. With this coverage area, the company estimates it will generate approximately 135,000 MWH per year.



CEVA leverages the strength of its global network by applying lessons learned between operations in different countries and continents, the company added. In the U.K., CEVA is already operating on 100 percent low-carbon electricity, and operations in Benelux produce more electricity than they consume. As newer markets expand, renewable and low-carbon electricity will play a critical role in supporting those operations. CEVA opened a new zero-emission warehouse in Bogota, Colombia, in 2022.



As part of the CMA CGM Group, CEVA adds that it is committed to protecting the environment. The Group is investing in research and development to help the emergence of low-carbon energy sources and technologies to reduce the impact of transport and logistics on the planet. The CMA CGM Group aims at being net zero by 2050.



Mathieu Friedberg, CEO, CEVA Logistics, said: “The global logistics industry must find better ways to operate and ultimately reduce its impact on the planet from carbon emissions and energy consumption. These investments are the right thing to do, and they also make good business sense. We will continue acting to build a more sustainable model through initiatives like these in our contract logistics operations and across our product lines in air, ocean, ground and finished vehicles.”



Headquartered in Marseille, France, CEVA Logistics offers a broad range of end-to-end, customized solutions in contract logistics and air, ocean, ground and finished vehicle transport in 170 countries worldwide thanks to its approximately 110,000 employees at more than 1,300 facilities.



