MMH    Topics 

CFO Anke Groth to leave KION Group AG

Rob Smith, Chairman of the Executive Board of KION Group AG, will lead the finance department on an interim basis and take on the role of Labor Director.

By

Latest Material Handling News

CoEvolution’s project with retailer Lotte brings its multi-fleet robot deployments to over 50
Hy-Tek Intralogistics named Exotec’s 2023 Global Integrator of the Year
UgoWork receives new financial support, generating over 60 jobs in Quebec
PalletTrader tops one million pallet transactions, announces service expansion with PalletTrader+
Women in Manufacturing Association to offer third-annual Moms in MFG Conference
More News

Anke Groth, member of the Executive Board of KION Group AG and responsible for Finance and, as Labor Director, for Human Resources, is leaving the company. Ahead of the upcoming renewal of her executive board contract, she has agreed with the Supervisory Board to end her work for the KION Group on 31 March 2022 in order to pursue new opportunities outside the group. KION is a major worldwide provider of warehouse automation, software, and industrial trucks.

“We would like to thank Ms. Groth very much for her outstanding work over the past four years,” said Michael Macht, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of KION GROUP AG. “The KION Group has been able to report excellent results year after year, and the market capitalization reflects this successful track record. In addition, Ms. Groth has sustainably strengthened the KION Group’s financial position - even through the Corona crisis period. With a Group-wide efficiency program, she has laid important foundations for the long-term competitiveness of the operating units. She has been very successful in developing the finance function into a high-performance business partner and has applied her considerable expertise to driving forward the harmonization, digitization and automation of processes in finance and HR. The activities of the M&A unit she led have made a lasting contribution to the growth and expansion of the KION Group’s technological expertise”“We regret her departure and wish Ms. Groth a continued successful career.”

The KION Group will provide information on a successor in due course, the company stated. Until then, Rob Smith, Chairman of the Executive Board of KION GROUP AG, will lead the Finance department on an interim basis and take on the role of Labor Director.


Article Topics

News
KION
KION Group
   All topics

KION Group News & Resources

KION Group to develop and produce its own fuel cell systems for lift trucks
KION Group to expand production site in Germany
KION Group appoints new CFO and new Chief People and Sustainability officer
KION North America opens new aftermarket distribution and training center
CFO Anke Groth to leave KION Group AG
KION Group to build new warehouse technology plant in China
KION Group invests in AI-based energy management platform for greater sustainability
More KION Group

Latest in Materials Handling

CoEvolution’s project with retailer Lotte brings its multi-fleet robot deployments to over 50
Hy-Tek Intralogistics named Exotec’s 2023 Global Integrator of the Year
The Technological Pivot
UgoWork receives new financial support, generating over 60 jobs in Quebec
Maersk tackles flexibility and variability with innovation
PalletTrader tops one million pallet transactions, announces service expansion with PalletTrader+
Women in Manufacturing Association to offer third-annual Moms in MFG Conference
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

June 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
A century-old company embraced automation and robotics in its transformation from a provider of postal meters to an operator of e-commerce parcel sortation centers for the Post Office.
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Sensors give lift truck safety a boost
More from this issue

Latest Resources
The Complete Guide to Automated Packaging
This nine-chapter e-book will offer you everything you need to know in a crash course on how to automate your packaging line.
Harnessing Collaborative AMRs for Efficient Order Fulfillment and Continuous Improvement
How to Use Economic Uncertainty to Gain Competitive Ground with Automation
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources