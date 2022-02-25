CFO Anke Groth to leave KION Group AG

Anke Groth, member of the Executive Board of KION Group AG and responsible for Finance and, as Labor Director, for Human Resources, is leaving the company. Ahead of the upcoming renewal of her executive board contract, she has agreed with the Supervisory Board to end her work for the KION Group on 31 March 2022 in order to pursue new opportunities outside the group. KION is a major worldwide provider of warehouse automation, software, and industrial trucks.

“We would like to thank Ms. Groth very much for her outstanding work over the past four years,” said Michael Macht, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of KION GROUP AG. “The KION Group has been able to report excellent results year after year, and the market capitalization reflects this successful track record. In addition, Ms. Groth has sustainably strengthened the KION Group’s financial position - even through the Corona crisis period. With a Group-wide efficiency program, she has laid important foundations for the long-term competitiveness of the operating units. She has been very successful in developing the finance function into a high-performance business partner and has applied her considerable expertise to driving forward the harmonization, digitization and automation of processes in finance and HR. The activities of the M&A unit she led have made a lasting contribution to the growth and expansion of the KION Group’s technological expertise”“We regret her departure and wish Ms. Groth a continued successful career.”

The KION Group will provide information on a successor in due course, the company stated. Until then, Rob Smith, Chairman of the Executive Board of KION GROUP AG, will lead the Finance department on an interim basis and take on the role of Labor Director.



