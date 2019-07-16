Checkweigher features open-source software

With the increasing emphasis on process optimization across all manufacturing applications—including food and beverage—checkweighing has become one of the fastest-growing segments in process weighing, says Tim Norman, senior product manager at Hardy Process Solutions.

“You can’t correct what you can’t measure, so companies are increasingly deploying checkweighing as a process optimization tool to analyze deviations in products during production,” Norman explains. “However, companies want different types of data from their checkweighers and, historically, the bulk of the systems in the market cannot easily accommodate that need.”

Based on customer input, Hardy developed its fully automated Dynamic Checkweigher systems with open-source software. Further, the checkweigher’s control, statistics and analytics are managed with an integrated Rockwell Automation CompactLogix programmable logic controller (PLC). “Rockwell Automation controls are the platform upon which roughly 80% of U.S. factories are built. That makes the machine incredibly easy to integrate,” says Norman.

That combination allows the equipment’s operation, data capture and reporting functions to be modified to meet each customer’s needs.

“For example, some factories want to know how many over- or under-fills are occurring, or how many packages pass or fail. And, they want to look at different time periods to determine a production trend over a day, a shift, a week, a month, and so on,” he adds. “With open-source, if they can program in RSLogix, they can tell the machine to generate the data specific to their production needs. Other checkweighing systems use firmware that must be modified by the original equipment manufacturer, which is costly.”

Additionally, the unit is constructed with 90% off-the-shelf components, allowing users to make repairs without being restricted to Hardy as their only source for service parts.

“That also makes the unit future-proof. Technology is constantly advancing; if the customer wants to upgrade the machine’s interface screen or use a more powerful sensor later down the road, they can do so without having to come back to us. Although we are always available to help with 24/7 support,” adds Norman.



