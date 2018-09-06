Cherry’s Industrial Equipment releases warehouse racking guide

MMH Staff

September 6, 2018

Materials handling supplier Cherry’s Industrial Equipment has released a comprehensive Warehouse Racking Buyers Guide.

The buying guide details the selection process for uprights and the beams, two core components of a warehouse racking system. The uprights create the frame of the rack, while the beams create the shelves and provide horizontal supports. The guide also covers a number of accessories, including support bars, wire decks and rack protectors.

In addition to details about the types of racks and decking that are available, the guide includes information about accessories that can support a facility’s objectives, whether maximizing available space, managing current inventory, protecting products or improving safety. Rack protectors, for example, help protect an investment while reinforcing the racks themselves and preventing damage from inventory as it is loaded.

“Picking the correct rack can improve your warehouse’s efficiency, as well as your overall profit margin,” a Cherry’s representative said. “Don’t let the wrong racks leave you in a situation where you will fall behind your competition.”