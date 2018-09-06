Cherry’s Industrial Equipment releases warehouse racking guide
Comprehensive guide helps pair racks and related accessories to facility objectives.
Rack in the NewsHall Wines purchases base isolators for future seismic protection Cold storage distributor optimizes rack to continue expansion Don’t Underestimate Rack Maintenance & Repair Cherry’s Industrial Equipment releases warehouse racking guide Frazier Industrial hosts grand opening of Dyersburg, Tenn., manufacturing facility More Rack News
Warehouse ResourceThe Power of the Put Wall – Seamless Omnichannel Fulfillment The next generation of put wall technology will enable customizable configurations to address the challenges of SKU proliferation and changing product and order profiles.
All Resources
Materials handling supplier Cherry’s Industrial Equipment has released a comprehensive Warehouse Racking Buyers Guide.
The buying guide details the selection process for uprights and the beams, two core components of a warehouse racking system. The uprights create the frame of the rack, while the beams create the shelves and provide horizontal supports. The guide also covers a number of accessories, including support bars, wire decks and rack protectors.
In addition to details about the types of racks and decking that are available, the guide includes information about accessories that can support a facility’s objectives, whether maximizing available space, managing current inventory, protecting products or improving safety. Rack protectors, for example, help protect an investment while reinforcing the racks themselves and preventing damage from inventory as it is loaded.
“Picking the correct rack can improve your warehouse’s efficiency, as well as your overall profit margin,” a Cherry’s representative said. “Don’t let the wrong racks leave you in a situation where you will fall behind your competition.”
Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!
Article TopicsMaterials Handling · Rack · Safety · Storage · ·
Gap Inc.: Taking the touches out of fulfillment 11th Annual Materials Handling Professional Salary Survey View More From this Issue