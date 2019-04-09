Choose from multiple Yale lift trucks, power options

MMH    Topics     Equipment    Lift Trucks

Yale Materials Handling Corp. (Booth S3603) explored its full lineup of power options offered across its comprehensive range of lift trucks in a press conference on Tuesday.

“Yale’s Power Suite offers the broadest choice of power options available across a complete range of lift trucks,” explained Steven LaFevers, VP of motive power and telematics. “This provides customers with a solution built solely around their unique operational requirements, rather than forcing them to adapt to manufacturer constraints.”

Included in the Power Suite line up are: hydrogen fuel cells that refuel as quickly as 3 minutes and deliver consistent power until depletion; lithium-ion batteries for simple opportunity charging with no battery maintenance and dependable power; lead-acid batteries with low initial acquisition costs; and internal combustion engines delivering consistent, high power in the toughest applications.

ProMat 2019 is scheduled to be held April 8-11 at Chicago’s McCormick Place. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.


About the Author

Josh Bond
Josh Bond was Senior Editor for Modern through July 2020, and was formerly Modern's lift truck columnist and associate editor.
