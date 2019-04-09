Choose from multiple Yale lift trucks, power options

Yale Materials Handling Corp. (Booth S3603) explored its full lineup of power options offered across its comprehensive range of lift trucks in a press conference on Tuesday.

“Yale’s Power Suite offers the broadest choice of power options available across a complete range of lift trucks,” explained Steven LaFevers, VP of motive power and telematics. “This provides customers with a solution built solely around their unique operational requirements, rather than forcing them to adapt to manufacturer constraints.”

Included in the Power Suite line up are: hydrogen fuel cells that refuel as quickly as 3 minutes and deliver consistent power until depletion; lithium-ion batteries for simple opportunity charging with no battery maintenance and dependable power; lead-acid batteries with low initial acquisition costs; and internal combustion engines delivering consistent, high power in the toughest applications.

ProMat 2019 is scheduled to be held April 8-11 at Chicago's McCormick Place. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry.




