Choosing the Right Recycled and Reusable Packaging to Help the Environment and Your Supply Chain

You have choices when it comes to packaging materials and in this webinar, we will walk through different materials and how it impacts your supply chain.

By

Date/Time
Tuesday, July 13, 2021 4:00PM
Moderator
Michael Levans, Group Editorial Director Peerless Media
Panelists
Bre Herbert, Sustainability Lead, ORBIS

As you look to achieve supply chain sustainability in this post-pandemic economy, there are many packaging factors to consider. Moving your product throughout the supply chain requires reliable packaging.

Reusable packaging provides the long service life and repeatability needed, but what packaging material is right for you and your supply chain? With more recycled material options than ever, finding and choosing the right recycled material is important, as it impacts performance in your supply chain.

Key takeaways:

  • Learn how to get creative with new recycled material streams, from post-consumer waste to ocean-bound materials
  • How to find recycled material options in your own operations
  • Trends in material collection, recovery and processing
  • Importance of testing
  • How to get started
Sustainability News & Resources

What’s the environmental impact of wood pallets?
MHI introduces new Supply Chain Sustainability Resource Center for members
KION Group and Li-Cycle form battery recycling partnership focused on circular economy
Nucor announces sustainability program
The circularity report, or how one company is doing circularity right
Fusion Fuel and Toyota Material Handling España team up on green hydrogen solutions
Geek+ estimates its robotics solutions saved 140,000 tons of carbon emissions in 2022
