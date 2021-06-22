Choosing the Right Recycled and Reusable Packaging to Help the Environment and Your Supply Chain

As you look to achieve supply chain sustainability in this post-pandemic economy, there are many packaging factors to consider. Moving your product throughout the supply chain requires reliable packaging.
Reusable packaging provides the long service life and repeatability needed, but what packaging material is right for you and your supply chain? With more recycled material options than ever, finding and choosing the right recycled material is important, as it impacts performance in your supply chain.
You have choices when it comes to packaging materials and in this webinar, we will walk through different materials and how it impacts your supply chain.