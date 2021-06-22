Choosing the Right Recycled and Reusable Packaging to Help the Environment and Your Supply Chain

Date/Time Tuesday, July 13, 2021 4:00PM Moderator Michael Levans, Group Editorial Director Peerless Media Panelists Bre Herbert, Sustainability Lead, ORBIS Tuesday, July 13, 2021 4:00PMMichael Levans, Group Editorial Director Peerless MediaBre Herbert, Sustainability Lead, ORBIS

As you look to achieve supply chain sustainability in this post-pandemic economy, there are many packaging factors to consider. Moving your product throughout the supply chain requires reliable packaging.

Reusable packaging provides the long service life and repeatability needed, but what packaging material is right for you and your supply chain? With more recycled material options than ever, finding and choosing the right recycled material is important, as it impacts performance in your supply chain.

You have choices when it comes to packaging materials and in this webinar, we will walk through different materials and how it impacts your supply chain.

Key takeaways:

Learn how to get creative with new recycled material streams, from post-consumer waste to ocean-bound materials

How to find recycled material options in your own operations

Trends in material collection, recovery and processing

Importance of testing

How to get started

