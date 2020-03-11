Cimcorp showcases comprehensive range of order fulfillment solutions

Focusing on efficiency, accuracy and productivity, Cimcorp (Booth 7827) is highlighting solutions from order picking systems for full-crate, case and layer picking to a diverse portfolio of systems offered together with its parent company, Murata Machinery (Muratec).

Cimcorp’s 3D Shuttle for goods-to-person order picking is an AS/RS that fuses robot technology with a shuttle device to store and retrieve goods in stacked plastic totes, crates or bins. The system is capable of handling up to 1,000 totes per hour and can retrieve any tote from any location in a single move. The rapid solution is ideal for e-commerce, retail and food service distribution.

“High-density storage allows customer to house more inventory while using up to 50% less space,” said Derek Rickard, distribution systems manager for North America. “Rapid product han-dling ensures they can meet extremely short lead times.”

Rickard said the modular, scalable design can automate large segments of the end-to-end order fulfillment process, filling any operational gaps left by labor shortage and improving workplace safe-ty. These pressures are also present in the nascent micro-fulfillment market, which Rickard said Cimcorp is keen to explore.

Modex 2020 is scheduled to be held March 9-12 at Georgia’s World Congress Center in Atlanta. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.



