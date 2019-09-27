Cimcorp unveils newly expanded headquarters

Cimcorp, a manufacturer and integrator of turnkey robotic order fulfillment and tire-handling solutions, has completed its newly expanded headquarters in Ulvila, Finland.

With this expansion, Cimcorp has nearly doubled the building footprint of its existing headquarters, providing space to readily accommodate continued business growth. Click here to watch a time-lapse video of the project.

With the company’s revenue more than doubling in the past four years, Cimcorp had outgrown its existing facilities. In response to growing sales and a rising number of employees, Cimcorp acquired the plot of land adjacent to its headquarters in 2017. In summer 2018, construction on the new production and office facilities began. Altogether, the expansion secures 5,700 square meters of additional factory space and another 2,200 square meters of office space over three floors, including additional space for research and development. With this extension, Cimcorp’s production capacity can increase by more than 100 percent.

Masatoshi Wakabayashi, CEO, Cimcorp, commented, “This investment marks an important step in the execution of our growth strategy. The building expansion will provide us with the much-needed space to continue expanding our product lines and solutions—which are in high demand—to better serve our customers with their intralogistics challenges. Sales are continuing to rise. In fact, we received our largest ever order in the intralogistics market—worth over 120 million euros—from the Spanish grocery giant, Mercadona, this spring.”

In addition to new construction, Cimcorp is investing in the renovation and refurbishment of its existing facilities. “Our expansion is much more than simply a new building,” explained Wakabayashi. “The premises merely facilitate our growth. It is the people who work in the buildings that optimize their potential and make that growth a reality.”

One of the teams moving into the new building is Cimcorp’s research and development (R&D) department, which will have new meeting rooms for collaboration, as well as quiet areas for individual work—a combination designed to foster innovation. There is a constant need for new solutions in the materials handling market, as well as to enhance existing products to meet the demands of the rapidly changing business environment in which Cimcorp’s customers work.

“Our strategic goal is to listen, to learn and to improve,” said Wakabayashi. “All our prototypes and developments are made with our customers, and the challenges they are facing, in mind. In order to succeed in this, we recognize that our employees are our most valuable asset.”



