Cimcorp’s automated order picking for perishables

In Booth S1218, Cimcorp demonstrated automated robotic systems for order fulfillment of perishable goods, including fresh produce, bakery and dairy. Flexible and scalable, the equipment addresses shifting consumer demands for smaller, more frequent orders, as well as seasonal peaks, explained Rick Trigatti, president, Cimcorp Automation.

“It’s becoming nearly impossible for companies to distribute products without some help from technology, especially when time is of the essence,” Trigatti said. “We’ve worked with multiple customers—grocers, breweries, bakeries—to automate and streamline order fulfillment while overcoming tough challenges in storage, efficiency and labor.”

Material flow, product tracking and traceability are managed by Cimcorp’s warehouse control system (WCS), Trigatti said. Further, for facilities with perishables, the company combines buffer storage and order picking into a single operation. “This enables shorter lead times to maximize shelf life,” he added.

ProMat 2019 is scheduled to be held April 8-11 at Chicago's McCormick Place. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry.






