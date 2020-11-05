MMH    Topics     News

Cisco-Eagle celebrates 50 years

Systems integrator specializes in conveyor and storage systems, automation, space optimization, safety and security for industrial facilities.

By

Latest Material Handling News

VDC Research seeks respondents for study into digital transformation of ports and terminals
AIM welcomes 2023 Industry Group chairs
S&H Systems signs integrator agreement with Dematic
MHI introduces new Supply Chain Sustainability Resource Center for members
KION Group and Li-Cycle form battery recycling partnership focused on circular economy
More News

Since Cisco-Eagle was founded in 1970 by Warren Gandall, the company has expanded to offices in nine states with $90 million in annual revenues. Cisco-Eagle is a systems integrator that specializes in conveyor and storage systems, automation, space optimization, safety and security for industrial facilities.

In 1974, Warren invited his lifelong friend Bill Cupps to partner with him. The company, then called Eagle Material Handling, grew rapidly, acquiring or expanding first to Oklahoma City, then to Little Rock, Arkansas. Later, offices throughout Texas—Dallas, San Antonio, Houston and Austin—followed. The company has sales offices in Michigan, Missouri, Virginia, Arizona and Florida, as well as a new facility in Nashville, Tennessee.

“It was always about our employees,” said Gandall, company founder and chairman of the board. “They brought us to where we are and will take us into the future.”

“I couldn’t have picked a better place to have spent the last 46 years,” added Cupps, who is VP of the company.

Darein Gandall was named company president in 2013. “Bill and Warren were the perfect partners,” Gandall said. “Warren brought a visionary sales and marketing mindset, which Bill complemented with his analytical mind and focus. I’m privileged that I got to learn from them both.”

In 2000, Cisco-Eagle became employee-owned through an ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan). All employees are shareholders at Cisco-Eagle. “We are owners,” said Gandall, “and we act like it. We think it sets our service apart. If you think about it, it’s always best to deal with a company owner, and we have 130 of them. They think like owners, they have the information, and they make better decisions because of it.”

“This company would not have progressed the way it’s grown without each and every employee,” said Elbert Haggard, who worked at Cisco-Eagle for over four decades and was an early partner in the company. “We felt the way to repay those employees was to make them owners of the company.”

“Our people stay with us more than double the national average,” Gandall added. “We have people who have been here twenty, thirty, forty years. When your customers are operating warehouses and facilities with longer term projects and needs, they need that kind of stability. You can usually work with the same team you worked with ten years ago. That’s important to our customers.”

That ability to retain its employees has also been coupled with innovation. The company invented a new technology, AisleCop, which helps manage dangerous interactions between forklifts and pedestrians in warehouse and factory settings. Its engineering groups frequently solve complex handling, order picking and space planning problems with innovative ideas and new technologies. Its digital and ecommerce presence are widely regarded as groundbreaking in the industry.

“At fifty, we’re grateful to the friends, business partners and customers we’ve met along the way,” said Gandall. We’re so fortunate to have the customers we have. Above all, we’re grateful for the exceptional employee-owners who have consistently gone above and beyond to make it happen.”


Article Topics

News
Cisco-Eagle
material handling equipment
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

VDC Research seeks respondents for study into digital transformation of ports and terminals
AIM welcomes 2023 Industry Group chairs
Jim Hoefflin takes the reins at Softeon
ProMat 2023 Insights:  Integrated robotics direction seems well-matched to the times
Future-ready your workforce on The Rebound Podcast.
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
S&H Systems signs integrator agreement with Dematic
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
Dealing with labor scarcity and overwhelming productivity demands? Robots may be your ideal solution.
What is your dock scheduling costing you?
Trends Shaping Intralogistics in 2023
More resources
 

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources