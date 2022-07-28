MMH    Topics 

CLARK Material Handling Company partners with Sunlight Batteries USA to market motive power line

Provides CLARK dealers with an additional tubular lead-acid motive-power battery line

By

Sunlight’s US-based plant in North Carolina supports the North American market.
Sunlight's US-based plant in North Carolina supports the North American market.

CLARK Material Handling Company, a global manufacturer of forklift trucks and spare parts, has partnered with Sunlight Group to provide CLARK dealers with an additional tubular lead-acid motive-power battery line that provides high performance, low maintenance, and extreme durability. Sunlight Group offers short and consistent delivery times, and provides an excellent return on investment, all covered by a five-year warranty, CLARK added.

Headquartered globally in Athens, Greece, Sunlight Batteries USA was established in Greensboro, NC in 2019, and is the company’s largest assembly plant. It comprises a 100,000+ sq. ft. state-of-the-art, temperature-controlled manufacturing and storage facility, designed to support the North American market. Sunlight Group has a total 10 GWh production capacity operating 6 manufacturing plants across the globe and 8 facilities overall.

“CLARK is proud to offer another excellent motive-power battery option to our CLARK Dealer Network with Sunlight Batteries USA,” commented Charlie Chwasz, CLARK North American Aftermarket Sales Manager. “We are working diligently to provide our dealer network with additional options to help them support their customers’ needs. We are pleased to be partnering with Sunlight Batteries USA to this end and look forward to a long partnership together.”

CLARK will offer tubular lead-acid batteries from Sunlight. Tubular batteries have a higher cycle count which translates to a longer lifespan; a higher operational performance in demanding applications; and higher efficiency ratings, compared to a traditional flat plate battery, according to CLARK.

“Sunlight Batteries USA delivers premium quality, high performance, and long cycle life products. Incorporating decades of experience in industry-leading production we develop and deliver efficient, reliable, and fully recyclable lead-acid batteries with excellent performance, and long service life. We are excited to introduce the CLARK dealer network to our brand and look forward to providing them with the perfect solutions for their customers’ needs,” added Todd M. Sechrist, CEO of Sunlight Batteries USA.

CLARK dealers will be able to purchase Sunlight products through the CLARK Aftermarket program, effective immediately.


