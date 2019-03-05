MMH    Topics     Equipment    Lift Trucks

CLARK plans facility expansion at Lexington campus and adds new lines

In conjunction with this expansion, CLARK will begin re-shoring to Lexington production of its “heart-of-the-line” internal combustion products, the “S-Series.”

By

CLARK Material Handling Company, a leading forklift brands in North America, plans to expand facilities at its North American corporate headquarters in Lexington, Kentucky, by adding a third facility to the company’s manufacturing operation. In conjunction with this expansion, CLARK will begin re-shoring to Lexington production of its “heart-of-the-line” internal combustion products, the “S-Series.” Volume production of the S-Series is expected this summer.

“This is the third expansion of CLARK’s Lexington campus in four years,” said Scott Johnson, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for CLARK. “We completed a new R & D/Engineering Center in 2017, and in 2016 we expanded our manufacturing footprint to include high volume models previously produced in Mexico. To meet the growing demand for the company’s electric and internal combustion products, CLARK will produce nearly 80% of its products in Lexington.”

At a recent groundbreaking ceremony held in Lexington, Dennis Lawrence, CLARK’s President & CEO commented: “This is an important step to position CLARK for the future. This expansion will enable us to improve our operations, drive out waste and reduce lead times. We are excited to be strengthening our investment in the Lexington area. The dedication and productivity of the local workforce is key to helping expand our production capacity. Our expanded facilities are important elements in our desire to exceed customer expectations and fuel global growth.”


Article Topics

News
Equipment
Lift Trucks
Clark Material Handling
Lift Trucks
   All topics

Lift Trucks News & Resources

National Forklift Safety Day coming up on June 13
CLARK Material Handling Co. names J. Michael Binnie as COO/CAO for North America operations
Equipment leasing survey: April new business volume down 8% year-over-year
OTTO Motors unveils North American certified dealer network
Are you choosing lift trucks effectively?
Marginal decline in forklift truck sales in 2022 following historic 2021
Lift truck computing: Practicality reigns supreme
More Lift Trucks

Latest in Materials Handling

Hy-Tek Intralogistics and Hai Robotics announce partnership
KPI Solutions expands with a new Atlanta office
Manufacturing declines for the seventh straight month in May, says ISM
National Forklift Safety Day coming up on June 13
Made4net acquired by Ingka Group, with global software rollout with IKEA coming
Automate 2023 analysis: Simplicity and speed will further robotics uptake
CLARK Material Handling Co. names J. Michael Binnie as COO/CAO for North America operations
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources