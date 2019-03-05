CLARK plans facility expansion at Lexington campus and adds new lines

CLARK Material Handling Company, a leading forklift brands in North America, plans to expand facilities at its North American corporate headquarters in Lexington, Kentucky, by adding a third facility to the company’s manufacturing operation. In conjunction with this expansion, CLARK will begin re-shoring to Lexington production of its “heart-of-the-line” internal combustion products, the “S-Series.” Volume production of the S-Series is expected this summer.

“This is the third expansion of CLARK’s Lexington campus in four years,” said Scott Johnson, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for CLARK. “We completed a new R & D/Engineering Center in 2017, and in 2016 we expanded our manufacturing footprint to include high volume models previously produced in Mexico. To meet the growing demand for the company’s electric and internal combustion products, CLARK will produce nearly 80% of its products in Lexington.”

At a recent groundbreaking ceremony held in Lexington, Dennis Lawrence, CLARK’s President & CEO commented: “This is an important step to position CLARK for the future. This expansion will enable us to improve our operations, drive out waste and reduce lead times. We are excited to be strengthening our investment in the Lexington area. The dedication and productivity of the local workforce is key to helping expand our production capacity. Our expanded facilities are important elements in our desire to exceed customer expectations and fuel global growth.”



