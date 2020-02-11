MMH    Topics     Technology    Software

Cloud ERP integration supports 400% increase in productivity

Global manufacturer in transition to the Cloud benefits from an integrated approach.

By

Panova is an international manufacturer specializing in custom rubber and plastic components and sealing solutions. The company wanted to move all of its business processes to the Cloud so its staff from around the world could easily access information and collaborate. A new Cloud-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) software solution (Acumatica) has helped to improve efficiency, foster internal collaboration and increase production output.

The manufacturer had previously used an ERP, but there were gaps in how content was being stored and shared across the company. Panova stored a large amount of its documents on Box, an online content sharing platform. Using two separate solutions resulted in content being segmented and prevented collaboration among employees. To streamline its workflow, the company needed a user-friendly ERP solution that would integrate with its current content sharing platform to securely bring its internal business information and processes online.

Through the integration with the Box platform and using a single user sign-on, employees are able to easily access and manage all the files in Box. After the integration, employees immediately benefited from a seamless and holistic user experience, being able to spend most of their time in the Cloud ERP software interface while still reaping the benefits of Box. Managers noted impressive gains in productivity, improved user experience for employees, enhanced file access and a reduced paper trail for the company as a whole.

After the integration, one of the most impressive resulting stats was the company accrued an increase of 400% in productivity gains. Previously, product test results were tracked manually using traditional documents and spreadsheets. Now, product testing results were automatically logged in the Cloud ERP, enabling staff to rapidly confirm the quality of goods received.

“It has dramatically changed the way we do things— for the better,” says Ehren Dimitry, president and CEO of Panova. “We saw improved efficiency, more opportunities for future process improvements and, most importantly, a significant increase in productivity among our employees and their workflows.”


Article Topics

Magazine Archive
Other
Productivity Solution
Technology
Software
Acumatica
Cloud
ERP
Productivity Solution
Software
   All topics

Software News & Resources

Where is fleet management headed?
VDC Research seeks respondents for study into digital transformation of ports and terminals
Jim Hoefflin takes the reins at Softeon
What is your dock scheduling costing you?
Trends Shaping Intralogistics in 2023
Synkrato pairs warehouse digital twins with artificial intelligence
Hy-Tek Intralogistics exhibits software solution
More Software

Latest in Materials Handling

SVT Robotics delivers rapid automation integration for Tecsys WMS customers
Equipment leasing outlook for rest of year lowered after slow start to 2023
FORTNA automates new Budbee ecommerce parcel hub in Sweden
Concentric acquires Hawaii-based Industrial Battery Solutions
ProMat C-Suite Interview with Dave Szczepanski: The field of robotics comes to life
Threat or Friend? Robotic Cleaning in Warehousing and Logistics
Conveyor Equipment Manufacturers Association (CEMA) reports increased industry orders for 2022
More Materials Handling

About the Author

Josh Bond
Josh Bond was Senior Editor for Modern through July 2020, and was formerly Modern’s lift truck columnist and associate editor. He has a degree in Journalism from Keene State College and has studied business management at Franklin Pierce University.
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources