Cloud ERP integration supports 400% increase in productivity

Panova is an international manufacturer specializing in custom rubber and plastic components and sealing solutions. The company wanted to move all of its business processes to the Cloud so its staff from around the world could easily access information and collaborate. A new Cloud-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) software solution (Acumatica) has helped to improve efficiency, foster internal collaboration and increase production output.

The manufacturer had previously used an ERP, but there were gaps in how content was being stored and shared across the company. Panova stored a large amount of its documents on Box, an online content sharing platform. Using two separate solutions resulted in content being segmented and prevented collaboration among employees. To streamline its workflow, the company needed a user-friendly ERP solution that would integrate with its current content sharing platform to securely bring its internal business information and processes online.

Through the integration with the Box platform and using a single user sign-on, employees are able to easily access and manage all the files in Box. After the integration, employees immediately benefited from a seamless and holistic user experience, being able to spend most of their time in the Cloud ERP software interface while still reaping the benefits of Box. Managers noted impressive gains in productivity, improved user experience for employees, enhanced file access and a reduced paper trail for the company as a whole.

After the integration, one of the most impressive resulting stats was the company accrued an increase of 400% in productivity gains. Previously, product test results were tracked manually using traditional documents and spreadsheets. Now, product testing results were automatically logged in the Cloud ERP, enabling staff to rapidly confirm the quality of goods received.

“It has dramatically changed the way we do things— for the better,” says Ehren Dimitry, president and CEO of Panova. “We saw improved efficiency, more opportunities for future process improvements and, most importantly, a significant increase in productivity among our employees and their workflows.”



