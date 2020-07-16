MMH    Topics     Equipment    Overhead Handling

CMAA announces updates for two specifications

The Crane Manufacturer’s Association of America (CMAA) Industry Group of MHI announced that they’ve published updates to two specifications for overhead cranes.

CMAA Specification 70 - 2020 - Multiple Girder Cranes contains information which should be helpful to the purchasers and users of cranes and to the engineering and architectural professions. While much of this information must be of a general nature, the items listed may be checked with individual manufacturers and comparisons made which can lead to optimum selection of equipment.

CMAA Specification 74 - 2020 - Single Girder Cranes promotes standardization and provides a basis for uniform quality and performance. It contains information which can be helpful for purchasers and users of cranes, as well as engineers and architects. Text consists of seven sections: general specifications, crane service classifications, structural design, mechanical design, electrical equipment, crane inquiry data sheet and glossary.

Please note that printed specifications will be delayed until further notice. Downloadable PDFs of these specifications can be purchased. For a detailed description of the updates included in this new version, visit [url=http://www.overheadlifting.org/updated-manuals-and-best-practices-documents-for-hoist-operation-released/]http://www.overheadlifting.org/updated-manuals-and-best-practices-documents-for-hoist-operation-released/[/url]


