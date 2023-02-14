MMH    Topics     Technology    Podcast

Co-opetition on The Rebound Podcast

Accenture director Emmanuel Hassoun explains why sharing supply chain assets with competitors may be the future of supply chain management on The Rebound Podcast.

By

Listen in as Emmanuel Hassoun, principal director at Accenture, explains why even competitors should consider sharing their supply chain assets. Co-opetition could be the future of supply chain management. Abe Eshkenazi and Bob Trebilcock host.

As consumers, we’re having a moment of reckoning. Why should I let my vacation home sit empty when I can rent it out on Airbnb? Since my car sits in the drive most of the time, why not join a ride-sharing service, or even drive for Uber or Lyft in my spare time? 

According to Emmanuel Hassoun, that kind of thinking just might spell the future for supply chain management. Do we all really need our own dedicated warehouses and distribution centers, transportation fleets or even planning departments? Why not find ways to share our assets and optimize our investments, even with our competitors? Maybe co-opetition could lead to better utilization and lower costs for everyone. Those are the questions Hassoun answers on this episode of The Rebound. 

Be sure to listen wherever you get your podcasts.

You can also read an article on co-opetition co-authored by Hassoun on SCMR.com.


About the Author

Bob Trebilcock's avatar
Bob Trebilcock
Bob Trebilcock is the editorial director for Modern Materials Handling and an editorial advisor to Supply Chain Management Review. He has covered materials handling, technology, logistics, and supply chain topics for nearly 30 years. He is a graduate of Bowling Green State University. He lives in Chicago and can be reached at 603-357-0484.
