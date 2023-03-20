CoEvolution showcases automation logistics solutions

CoEvolution (Booth N7530) is displaying an array of automation logistics solutions at its booth.

CO-PICK helps users achieve higher productivity and storage density. Labor and storage expenditures decline, as the product manages collaborative teams of mobile robots.

The company is featuring its Smart Logistics Simulator, which uses simulation technology to quickly configure customized logistics processes at high fidelity. It provides valuable data that supports fast project design iteration and optimization.

The Smart Robot Control System, an easy-to-use open robot control system, combines mobile robots from different vendors simultaneously, it controls them through one software interface.

“It can control many different robots with different functionalities as well, such as shelf-carrying, sorting and tote-handling robots—even industrial cleaning robots,” said Michael Wang, COO and co-founder, CoEvolution.

The Smart Logistics Control System is highly configurable and can be implemented in whichever way is most suitable for particular business workflows.

“In doing so, they’ll notice benefits like low deployment costs, high efficiency improvements and simple system management,” Wang added.

ProMat 2023 was held March 20-23 at Chicago’s McCormick Place. The tradeshow showcases the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.



