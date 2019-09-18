Columbia/Okura announces new cobot strategic alliance with Universal Robots

Columbia/Okura LLC has announced a strategic alliance with Universal Robots that will allow Columbia/Okura to deliver a more extensive range of robotic palletizing solutions, including collaborative palletizing applications.

Columbia/Okura has been working on the development of miniPALTM a mobile, collaborative palletizing product integrating Universal Robot’s UR10e for some time. Columbia/Okura intends to launch this new product range of palletizing “cobots” immediately.

“The partnership between our two companies allows Columbia/Okura to provide a safe and economical palletizing solution to clients who are facing labor shortages, many of whom may also be new to factory automation” said Brian Hutton, president of Columbia/Okura LLC.

With the introduction of a collaborative palletizer, employees can be re-deployed to work on higher value tasks where their time and skills are better served.

The new collaborative product offering has five significant client benefits:

1) Efficient set-up: Takes less than a full day; plugs into 110V AC wall power

2) Easy operation: No previous programming experience required

3) Quick payback: Average payback is between 8-10 months, depending on application and industry

4) Flexible deployment: Our mobile solution is easily moved and re-deployed to new processes

5) No guarding required: A vast majority of cobot applications work next to humans without perimeter guarding requirements

Visit booth# C-4029 at Pack Expo Las Vegas to see the system in action.



