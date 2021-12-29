MMH    Topics     Comar

Comar expands packaging portfolio with Omega Packaging acquisition

Omega Packaging's line of child-resistant (CR) closures and precision mold-building capabilities seen as advancing Comar's strategy to serve healthcare customers

Comar, a premier supplier of custom medical devices and assemblies and specialty packaging solutions, announced today it has acquired Omega Packaging, a manufacturer of injection and blow molded products serving the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, sports nutrition, and skin care markets.

Omega Packaging’s line of child-resistant (CR) closures and precision mold-building capabilities advance Comar’s strategy to serve healthcare customers with end-to-end custom manufacturing capabilities and an expanded product portfolio. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The deal is backed by Morgan Stanley Capital Partners. Financing for the transaction was led by Golub Capital Credit Opportunities with participation from Brightwood Capital and Everberg Capital.

Omega Packaging, in operation for almost a decade, is a top-quality manufacturer of plastic closures and jars. Omega primarily operates out of a Safe Quality Food (SQF) certified facility in La Mirada, CA and ships products to a global customer set. Omega produces a broad array of packaging products, including CR and continuous thread (CT) closures and single, thick, and double-wall jars.

The combination of Omega Packaging and Comar enhances Comar’s customer value proposition by adding complementary closure and jar products and related precision mold-making expertise, Comar believes. The acquisition enables Comar to provide customers with a more expansive rigid packaging portfolio, increased CT and CR closures capacity, and an optimized production network. The combined company will have 11 manufacturing facilities and more than 1100 employees across the US.

“Pairing Omega Packaging’s successful product portfolio with Comar’s geographically diverse network will enable us to serve our customers in the healthcare, personal care, and food and beverage markets in new and exciting ways,” said Scott Conklin, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Comar. “We admire Omega’s innovative and entrepreneurial spirit and can hardly wait to work together.”

Mike Ruggieri, CEO of Comar added, “We are thrilled to welcome the Omega team to the Comar family. Omega Packaging has a distinct reputation for customer responsiveness and creative problem solving that aligns exceptionally well with Comar’s mission to bring transformative packaging and medical solutions to market. We look forward to a successful partnership and continuing on our journey of progress.”


