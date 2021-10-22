Combilift claims Energia Family Business of the Year award 2021

Energia, the largest supplier of 100% Green Energy in Ireland, hosted their bi-annual Awards Ceremony virtually this week, with 19 awards being presented to Irish Family Businesses. Combilift, a lift truck manufacturer, has announced it is honored to have been recognized as the overall winner of the Energia Family Business of the Year 2021.

The awards celebrate generations of families who work together and this year’s ceremony focused on honoring businesses who have demonstrated outstanding leadership and resilience throughout the Covid-19 pandemic while continuing to thrive and grow.

Around 200 family business entries were submitted for consideration by the judging panel. Criteria for success was a business which has drawn on its family values to build a successful company, one which acts as a great ambassador for the sector and makes a significant contribution to society and the wider economy.

Combilift were nominated for two categories, Innovative Family Business Award and Manufacturing & Engineering Family Business of the Year. As the company claimed gold in both of these, they were therefore eligible for the top award, the Energia Family Business of the Year 2021.

Combilift’s CEO and co-founder Martin McVicar commented: “Combilift are thrilled to receive both category awards and of course the overall Family Business award. We’d like to thank the sponsors of our awards, Energia and also NSIA, and the jury for recognizing our company and its achievements with these prestigious accolades. This means so much to our team here in Combilift and their families, we are all very proud, and will celebrate accordingly!”



