Combilift Combi-PPT nominated for 2019 IFOY Award

MMH Staff

February 12, 2019

Combilift has been nominated as a finalist in the IFOY Award (International Intralogistics and Forklift Truck of the Year) which honors the best products and solutions of the year.

From a large pool of applicants, 15 products have been selected for the award. The Combi-PPT powered pallet truck with 8,000kg capacity is one of three products shortlisted by the jury in the Warehouse Truck category.

The Combi-PPT is a high-performance, pedestrian-operated powered pallet truck with a range of capacities up to 16,000kg, which enables the safe and secure transportation of very heavy loads without the need for a ride-on forklift. The features— which include Combilift’s unique, patented multi-position tiller arm—and design ensure optimum visibility of the load and surroundings for the operator and guarantee maximum safety in areas where other personnel may be present, in busy production plants for example. Its maneuverability enables efficient and productive operation in confined spaces.

The competition will soon enter its second round when finalists undergo the thorough IFOY audit and innovation check by industry experts from various technical bodies over the course of a few days in early March in Hanover, Germany. A jury of 29 journalists and editors from leading logistics media across nineteen countries and four continents will also personally test and evaluate the nominated equipment for qualities such as technology, design, ergonomics, safety, marketability, customer benefit and sustainability.

“We are delighted to be one of the chosen few for this important award and we look forward to demonstrating the capabilities of the Combi-PPT to the judging panel in March,“ said Combilift managing director Martin McVicar. “We are naturally hoping for success in our category when the results are announced on April 26th at the IFOY Award night in Vienna, Austria.”

Click here to see the Combi-PPT in action.