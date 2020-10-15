MMH    Topics     Technology    Webcasts

Combining Voice Picking & AMRs to Gain Maximum Efficiency

Thursday, October 29, 2020 | 2PM ET

By

Date/Time
Thursday, October 29, 2020 2:00PM
Moderator
Bob Trebilcock, Executive Editor, Modern Materials Handling
Panelists
Dan Hanrahan, President & CEO, Numina Group
Jason Walker, CEO & Co-Founder, Waypoint Robotics, Inc.
Adam Greenberg, President & Founder, NorthShore Care Supply

NorthShore Care Supply was experiencing rapid growth and needed to increase worker productivity and lower order fulfillment costs using their existing workforce.

The Numina Group developed a solution tailored to their application needs and implemented a warehouse automation solution that synchronized the entire order fulfillment pick, pack, and ship process driven by Waypoint Robotics’ latest advancements in autonomous mobile robots. The higher order capacity batch picking carts autonomously driven by Waypoint AMRs doubled the picking rates of their previous DCs.

Join us to learn how the flexibility of Voice Picking technology combined with AMRs is an attractive investment to increase order throughput compared to pick to conveyor applications.

Key takeaways:

  • How to streamline processes and eliminate wasted travel and touches
  • Selecting the right blend of technologies to achieve the highest return for your project
  • How AMRs’ advancements are delivering solid ROI for small to mid-size DCs
  • Understanding the brains behind automation – WES-WCS software to manage order release and automation
  • Why uniting the entire order fulfillment operation provides the highest ROI
