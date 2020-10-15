Combining Voice Picking & AMRs to Gain Maximum Efficiency

NorthShore Care Supply was experiencing rapid growth and needed to increase worker productivity and lower order fulfillment costs using their existing workforce.
The Numina Group developed a solution tailored to their application needs and implemented a warehouse automation solution that synchronized the entire order fulfillment pick, pack, and ship process driven by Waypoint Robotics’ latest advancements in autonomous mobile robots. The higher order capacity batch picking carts autonomously driven by Waypoint AMRs doubled the picking rates of their previous DCs.
Join us to learn how the flexibility of Voice Picking technology combined with AMRs is an attractive investment to increase order throughput compared to pick to conveyor applications.
