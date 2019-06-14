MMH    Topics 

Commerce and NRF data show gains for May retail sales

By

Latest Material Handling News

Bosch Rexroth announces departure of president and CEO, Gregory Gumbs
Toyota Material Handling celebrates the 10th anniversary of National Forklift Safety Day
ABB Robotics opens U.S. Packaging and Logistics headquarters
Automate 2023 set record attendance with more than 30,000 registrants
Ergonomics as a retention factor
More News

May retail sales data issued today by the United States Department of Commerce and the National Retail Federation (NRF) showed sequential and annual gains.

Commerce reported that May retail sales, at $519.0 billion, were up 0.5% compared to April and up 3.2% annually, with total retail sales from March through May up 3.6% annually.

Retail trade sales were up 0.5% compared to April and up 3.1% annually, with nonstore retailers, which is largely comprised of e-commerce activity, seeing an 11.4% annual jump and sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument, and books store sales off 4.2% annually.

NRF reported that May retail sales were up 0.5% in May on a seasonally-adjusted basis compared to April, and up 3.2% annually on an unadjusted basis. NRF’s retail sales figures do not include automotive dealers, gasoline stations, and restaurants.

The three-month moving average through May was up 3.3% annually, ahead of April’s 2.9% three-month moving average. NRF noted that May’s three-month gain was boosted on a revised 0.3% sequential gain in April (from 0.2%) and a revised 5.9% annual April gain.

“Today’s retail numbers, and upward revisions to prior months, reinforce the ongoing strength of the consumer and are consistent with a pick up in the pace of the economy in the coming months,” NRF Chief Economic Jack Kleinhenz said in a statement. “The strong job market, recent income gains and elevated confidence translates into ongoing support for spending. Households, in the aggregate, are in solid financial condition but an escalation in trade tariffs will undoubtedly create a considerable downdraft to confidence and spending, or lead to a pullback in spending.”

NRF added that retail sales data has been unusually choppy given the economic environment in recent months, which include the partial government shutdown, volatile energy prices, roller coaster equity markets, notwithstanding escalating trade tensions. And it added that May’s retail sales increases were broad based, with nearly all categories showing gains, with the only decline coming from food and beverage stores.


Article Topics

News
Department of Commerce
NRF
Retail
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

Bosch Rexroth announces departure of president and CEO, Gregory Gumbs
Toyota Material Handling celebrates the 10th anniversary of National Forklift Safety Day
ABB Robotics opens U.S. Packaging and Logistics headquarters
Depalletizing and palletizing gain in flexibility
Go small or go home with mini, paper based wrapping system
Automate 2023 set record attendance with more than 30,000 registrants
Ergonomics as a retention factor
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources