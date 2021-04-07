MMH    Topics 

Complete Warehouse Supply names president

Tyler Shaffer joins Complete Warehouse Supply as president, after acting in that capacity for last three months

Complete Warehouse Supply (CWS), an industry-leading supplier for warehouse shelving and storage solutions, today announced that Tyler Shaffer has been named as president after acting in that capacity for the last three months.

As an experienced leader who has worked in senior roles in the warehouse industry, including distribution and supply chain management, purchasing and logistics, Shaffer joins CWS at a time of significant growth to lead the company through newly expanded service lines and products.

“Tyler is the right leader to strengthen our channel partnerships,” said Dustin McGuire, said Dustin McGuire, CEO, Complete Warehouse Supply. “His track record, depth of material handling sales experience and excitement about joining our business make him an ideal leader to build on the great work of the Complete Warehouse Supply team.”

“I have long been a fan of CWS and have watched the company grow in the US and far beyond,” said Tyler Shaffer, President, Complete Warehouse Supply. “I look forward to joining the CWS leadership team and building on the great foundation and growth potential in the business.”

The CWS leadership team is hands-on with all daily operations. “We strive to create a seamless experience for both our manufactures and customers,” said Tyler. “So, don’t be surprised to hear me on the other side of the call when you place an order at CWS.”

“At CWS, we work to ensure that we offer cost-effective and scalable solutions for warehouse managers seeking products from the brands they trust with delivery times that outpace our competitors,” said Dustin. “With Shaffer on the team, we will be able to continually compress CWS fulfillment times, even in this shifting global market, to get products shipped to our customers in record time.”


