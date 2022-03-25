Concentric acquires Power Grid, a leading Midwestern industrial power expert

Concentric, a leader in DC power management and on-site maintenance for the material handling and critical power industries, has acquired Power Grid, an industrial power expert in the Midwest. Offering services and supplies to keep operations running at peak performance through strong power management, Power Grid’s team brings 75 years of industry experience.

The company has been headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana since 2004 and is an authorized dealer for Hawker Powersource products.

“Power Grid’s team of service technicians are highly regarded for their expertise in battery and charger diagnostics. We are enthusiastic to welcome them to the Concentric team, along with President Michael Galyen who brings extensive engineering, data science and innovation knowledge,” said Concentric Chief Operating Officer, John Winter. “This acquisition further solidifies Concentric’s forklift power business and reach throughout the critical Illinois and Indiana markets.”

Power Grid’s service capabilities range from battery and charger diagnostics and repairs to professional planned maintenance programs and as a destination for new equipment, rental and used battery and charger purchases.

“Our mission at Power Grid has been to bring our customers’ expertise and know-how to maintain smooth operations while servicing their power needs. Our primary goal is to provide successful and expedient solutions for their everyday challenges. As we join Concentric, I’m thrilled to not only maintain this important mission but to further our capabilities and offerings, such as GuaranteedPOWER, for an even broader customer base,” said Power Grid President, Michael Galyen.

Concentric is an OnPoint Group company, a national material handling and facility services organization. OnPoint Group’s portfolio of companies includes Miner, TrueSource, Concentric, and TFS, providing services in everything from forklift fleet management to forklift power, critical backup power, docks, doors, and many critical facility maintenance trades.



